Madison County administrator warns of potential fraud

Officials are warning communities of potential scams by individuals asking for a fee in an effort to receive grant funding.

Madison County Community Development was notified by the U. S. Department of Health and Human Services Office of Community Services to be aware of fraudulent activity by individuals claiming to represent the Community Service Block Grant. The letter stated individuals unrelated to Community Service Block Grant are contacting people via telephone, email, social media and text message offering funding or services in exchange for a fee.

Community Development Administrator Trudy Bodenbach said Office of Community Services does not provide direct grant funding to individuals. She said it also does not initiate contact by phone, email, text or social media channels to request personal or financial information.

“While we have not heard of any cases of this locally, we want to spread the word as a precaution,” Bodenbach said. “We want to do our best to protect our most vulnerable residents throughout the county that are often targets of these types of schemes.”

Anyone who receives any communication offering Community Service Block Grant funds or requesting a fee in exchange for additional funding should report it to the Health and Human Services fraud hotline at (800) 447-8477.

