Madison County and Chouteau Township helping Mitchell residents get rid of junk

Residents are getting the chance this week to clear out junk and debris and drop it off at no charge.

Madison County Planning and Development Department and Chouteau Township facilitated a community cleanup this week in the Mitchell area as part of an effort to brighten the image of neighborhoods, create a safer place to live, as well as assist homeowners with meeting county standards for property maintenance.

Chris Doucleff, deputy administrator of Planning and Development, said the county helped fund the event through supplemental environmental project funds from the Illinois Environmental Protection Agency.

“It’s an opportunity for people to clean up and they don’t have to try to take items to the landfill,” Doucleff said.

Items will be collected from 7 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. until Friday at the Chouteau Township Highway Department, 906 Thorngate Road in Granite City.

Doucleff said the event provides an easy means of disposing of large items and furniture they no longer need or otherwise might not be able to throw away. Items prohibited from disposal include tires, appliances, electronics and well as household hazardous waste, such as oil, paint and chemicals.

Those dropping off waste must show proof of a Mitchell area residency with a driver’s license, state-issued identification, bill with current address or original event flier mailed to residents.

Resident Alan Davison said he has lived in the township for about a year and was taking advantage of the service provided to residents.

“I really appreciate this convenience,” Davison said. “It’s a great service.”

Doucleff said residents’ complaints are what led to a cleanup following an code enforcement check in May by the county. The cleanup is one of many regular programs and events, including household hazardous waste and electronics collections, offered to residents by Madison County government.

Residents who wish to find out more about upcoming waste collection and recycling events are encouraged to visit madisoncountyplanning.com or contact the county’s recycling hotline at (618) 296-4468.

