Madison County and Chouteau Township to host e-waste recycling collection

alexlmx alexlmx - stock.adobe.com recycling trashcan with household and appliances , 3D rendering recycling trashcan with household and appliances , 3D rendering isolated on white background

Madison County residents will be able to “e-rase” their e-waste next month in Chouteau Township.

Madison County Planning and Development is collaborating with the township and CJD-Ecycling, an Edwardsville recycling company, to host a recycling event from 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 16, at the Chouteau Township Shed, 906 Thorngate Road in Granite City.

Residents can bring old computers and accessories, cellphones, iPads, DVD players, VCRs, small appliances, washers, dryers, dishwashers, air conditioners and more.

“Pretty much anything with a cord can be dropped off to be recycled,” Public Engagement Coordinator Brandon Banks said. “The event allows people to dispose of recyclable electronics at no cost and keep items out of the landfill.”

All items, including older-model CRT televisions, are free of charge for residents to recycle during the drive.

Items not allowed include light bulbs, paint, hazardous waste, business and contractor waste, batteries, oils, fire extinguishers, propane tanks, oxygen tanks, DVDs, VHSs, CDs, or cassette tapes, transformers or ballasts, and devices containing mercury including smoke detectors.

Registration for the event is required. Those not pre-registered will be turned away to avoid lengthy wait times. Register at https://recycleresponsibly.as.me/chouteau.

The collection event is open to all Madison County residents.

This marks the fourth electronic recycling event put on in Madison County this year. Grantfork, Collinsville and Alton held collection events.

“We make sure to hold the events throughout the county so residents have an opportunity to dispose of items closer to where they live,” Madison County Board Chairman Kurt Prenzler said.

The collection is part of Planning and Development’s regular programming to provide residents with comprehensive waste disposal and recycling services. For more information about residential waste services offered, visit Madisoncountyplanning.com.