Madison County Animal Care and Control closed on Saturdays

Madison County Animal Care and Control is starting off the new year with some changes.

The animal control facility will no longer be open Saturday.

"It's unfortunate that we will no longer be open, but due to budget cuts it's a decision we had to make," Katherine Conder, animal control manager, said. "“We have adjusted our scheduling to allow for it."

The facility will be open to the public from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, with the exception of holidays.Regardless of the schedule, Conder said anyone who needs assistance outside of the facility hours can call ahead and make arrangements to come to animal control.

"We understand this may be an inconvenience for some, but the facility was only open for a few hours on Saturday," she said.Conder said the new schedule will make it easier for staff to arrange time off and reduce overtime. Animal control staff will continue to take care of the animals seven days per week. Despite the challenges, Conder said the animal control staff is working to make a difference.

“I feel confident in saying, over the past year, we at animal control have made some adjustments so that we are providing a higher level of customer service and animal care,” she said. “We are reducing costs, but not sacrificing animal care.”

Another change is the appointment of veterinarian Adam Ohms. Ohms replaced Dr. Ryan Jacob, who left the facility on Dec. 31 to take a new position at a veterinary clinic in Southern Illinois.

"We are looking forward to working with Dr. Ohms," County Board Chairman Kurt Prenzler said.

Prenzler said there is a lot happening at animal control and it’s exciting.

Conder said the department had a new logo created and incorporated the animals into it. She said before it was just printed words with no art.

The facility also put in a new multipurpose room for animals.

Conder said the room will allow a place for long-term cats to be spayed and neutered, and live a cage-free existence until they are pulled by rescues.

"The room could also be used for dogs that might need some down or quiet time," she said.

The room can also be used for quarantines for animals with a possible contagious illness.

Animal control is also looking for donations of items that can be used in the room such as scratching posts, toys or anything the animals can play with or occupy themselves.Looking ahead, Conder said animal control will put more resources into communication with the public and public education efforts.

“Over the next year, I think we’re going to continue to grow our outreach for finding homes for the dogs and cats in our community,” she said.

For more information, check out Animal Care and Control’s monthly newsletter on the Madison County website.

