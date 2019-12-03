Madison County Animal Control marks milestone with empty dog cages

The cages at Madison County Animal Care and Control were empty earlier this week.

“Every dog at Madison County Animal Care and Control was pulled by a rescue on Monday,” Animal Control Manager Katherine Conder said. “Unfortunately this won’t last long, but this is the first time in Madison County all dog kennels were empty.”

Conder said local rescue groups such as Metro East Humane Society and Partners for Pets, as well as a rescue group from Iowa, removed 13 dogs. Rescue groups work with Animal Control to find potential adopters.

“This is a dream come true — to have no dogs in the shelter, even for a day,” County Board Chairman Kurt Prenzler said.

Prenzler said three years ago, when he took office, the number of animals euthanized at Animal Control was far too high.

“Nearly one-third of dogs and two-thirds of cats brought into animal control were euthanized,” Prenzler said. “Now we are a ‘no-kill’ facility. We worked hard to get to this status, and with the help from local rescue groups, we are succeeding.

“We wouldn’t be able to reach those numbers without their help.”

Prenzler also praised Conder’s work. He said her efforts since taking on the manager’s role in June 2018 helped the county reach its no-kill goal.

In order to be “no-kill,” there must a 90 percent save rate for cats and dogs. The county’s current save rate is 95 percent for dogs and 100 percent for cats.

Prenzler said prior to 2018, the statistics for the saved animals were not available online.

“Today, anyone can go online and check the numbers,” Prenzler said. “The public can track our progress.”

