Madison County announces three coronavirus deaths

Madison County officials are reporting on Thursday that three additional lives were lost to COVID-19.

“It is with a sad heart that we make this announcement today,” County Board Chairman Kurt Prenzler said. “We will pray for their families as they grieve the loss of their loved ones.”

Health Department Director Toni Corona said the three individuals who died were a woman in her 60s, a woman in her 70s and man in his 60s.

Madison County is reporting 149 confirmed cases, including the 5 deaths. The county reported its first death April 7.

Corona said it’s vital for residents to continue to adhere to the stay-at-home order. She emphasized the importance of only going out for essential services and only when absolutely necessary.

She said when you have to go out, continue to practice healthy hygiene, including washing hands, following social distancing, and wearing a mask.

For the latest information on COVID-19 or coronavirus resources, visit the Madison County Health Department online at www.madisonchd.org or on Facebook @MadisonCHD. Also visit www.co.madison.il.us for more news and a daily update or on Facebook @MadisonCountyIL.

On Wednesday Madison County Health Department introduced its COVID-19 Dashboard. Visit https://gisportal.co.madison.il.us/portal/apps/opsdashboard/index.html?fbclid=IwAR0L5-KSGRW3cg6_cGV2Kz0nA4VKeUtttxfoT-raTLrX6_y69x3DH-l-5VM#/c2a8d5f6752f498286bfc31252ecee1b to learn more.

RELATED STORY: County asks residents to share pandemic stories

State reports 1,140 new cases, 125 more deaths

The Illinois Department of Public Health on Thursday announced 1,140 new cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Illinois, including 125 additional deaths.

Bond County: 1 male 70s

Champaign County: 1 female 80s, 1 male 80s

Christian County: 1 male 70s

Cook County: 1 male 30s, 2 females 40s, 1 male 40s, 3 females 50s, 6 males 50s, 5 females 60s, 8 males 60s, 1 unknow 60s, 8 females 70s, 18 males 70s, 10 females 80s, 17 males 80s, 6 females 90s, 5 males 90s, 1 male 100+

DuPage County: 1 female 80s, 2 males 90s

Kane County: 1 female 70s

Lake County: 1 male 50s, 1 female 60s, 2 females 80s, 3 females 90s, 2 males 90s

Madison County: 1 female 70s

McHenry County: 1 male 60s, 1 female 70s

McLean County: 1 female 80s

Monroe County: 1 female 80s

St. Clair County: 1 male 60s, 2 males 70s, 1 female 90s

Will County: 1 male 50s, 1 male 60s, 1 male 70s, 2 females 80s, 1 male 80s, 1 female 90s

Alexander County is now reporting a case. IDPH is reporting a total of 25,733 cases, including 1,072 deaths, in 90 counties in Illinois. The age of cases ranges from younger than one to older than 100 years.

For all personal protective equipment donations, email PPE.donations@illinois.gov. For health questions about COVID-19, call the hotline at 1-800-889-3931 or email dph.sick@illinois.gov.

* All data are provisional and will change. In order to rapidly report COVID-19 information to the public, data are being reported in real-time. Information is constantly being entered into an electronic system and the number of cases and deaths can change as additional information is gathered. Information for a death previously reported has changed, therefore, today's numbers have been adjusted.

Follow AdVantage on Facebook and Twitter