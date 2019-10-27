Madison County awarded $3.7 million in housing funds

Duckworth and Durbin

U.S. Sens. Tammy Duckworth (D-Illinois) and Dick Durbin (D-Illinois) announced approximately $39.2 million in federal funding to Illinois communities — including about $3.7 million for Madison County — through programs administered by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development. The funding was allocated through HUD’s Community Development Block Grants, HOME Investment Partnerships and Emergency Solutions Grants programs, which help state and local governments expand economic opportunities and provide suitable living environments for low-to-moderate income individuals.

“Children and families in need all across Illinois rely on investments like these that help improve housing conditions and reduce homelessness,” Duckworth said. “Along with Senator Durbin, I’m proud to be advocating for federal funding for programs that foster safe communities and help ensure all Illinoisans have access to the affordable housing they need to get ahead.”

“This funding will help ensure that Illinois’s most vulnerable residents have access to safe housing and economic opportunities,” Durbin said. “I will continue to fight alongside Senator Duckworth to support these federal programs that promote the health and well-being of Illinois residents.”

The CDBG program provides annual grants to states and local units of government to develop viable urban communities by providing decent housing and a suitable living environment, and by expanding economic opportunities, principally for low- and moderate-income persons. Under this announcement, Madison County will receive $2,881,174.

The HOME program helps to expand the supply of decent, affordable housing to low- and very low-income families by providing grants to states and local governments to fund housing programs that meet local needs and priorities. Under this announcement, Madison County will receive $852,920.

