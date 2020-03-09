Madison County awards funding for environmental projects

Madison County is awarding more than $73,000 in grants to municipalities and township for environmental initiatives.

Six communities throughout the county will receive environmental grants totaling $73,795 to support conservation and sustainability projects. The Resource Management Program within Planning and Development administers the funding for the program.

The Grants Committee approved the grants on Wednesday and the County Board will take action on March 18.

The purpose of the program is to provide financial support for environmental initiatives such as stormwater management, energy efficiency, water quality, air quality, and recycling.

Since the program’s establishment in 2001, more than 160 projects were paid for with money the county received from the landfill, or “host fee,” fund.

This year, most projects address stormwater control, water quality, and energy conservation.

County Board member David Michael of Highland, who serves as chair of the Grants Committee, said the grants are a good way to use the tipping fees and are tailored to the needs of each community.

“The sustainability grants definitely benefit the smaller villages that don’t have the funding to pay for these types of projects,” Michael said. “The grant allows them to make upgrades or replace older, non-environmentally friendly infrastructure.”

Planning and Development Director Chris Doucleff said these are matching grant funds and that townships or municipalities will pay a portion of the projects’ cost.

“Proposals recommended for funding support a broad range of efforts and are aligned with environmental goals and recommended best management practices of the county,” Doucleff said.

Grant recipients and projects include:

Godfrey — $15,000 to relocate and bio-stabilize an existing drainage channel near North Street. (Total project cost $30,000)

Helvetia Township — $14,424, replace existing incandescent light fixtures in the township garage, shed and salt storage facility with energy-efficient LED fixtures. ($17,655)

Maryville — $4,189, repair storm sewers within the village. ($5,236)

Nameoki Township — $ 12,768, replace the existing forced-air gas furnace with energy-efficient radiant tube heaters at township garage.($15,960)

Wood River — $12,714, perform an LED conversion of all lighting fixtures at six city facilities.($15,982)

Worden — $15,000 to install approximately 2,000 linear feet of perforated sewer pipe and 10 inlets at key locations to provide positive dewatering of the subsoil and ditches along Cemetery Road. ($131,000)

Grant recipients are expected to undergo site visits upon project completion as well as submit a final report with their funding reimbursement request.

