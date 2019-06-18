Madison County Board chairman thanks Illinois National Guard for service

× Expand Chairman Kurt Prenzler thanks soldiers with the Illinois National Guard, 33rd Military Police Battalion, 404th Maneuver Enhancement Brigade, on their last day in Madison County for their assistance during the flooding. The National Guard first arrived in Madison County on June 2.

County Board Chairman Kurt Prenzler conveyed his appreciation to members of the Illinois National Guard early Tuesday for the service they provided in Madison County during flooding.

“Madison County is grateful to the National Guard for working with us and monitoring our levees to make sure the public remained safe,” Prenzler said.

Prenzler also expressed his gratitude for the governor’s quick response in sending the National Guard to Madison County on June 2, just days after the county was declared a disaster. Prenzler requested assistance from the National Guard through the Illinois Emergency Management Agency.

Prenzler visited soldiers with the 33rd Military Police Battalion, 404th Maneuver Enhancement Brigade, on their last day at the Hartford Community Center.

“We know these men and women who came here have jobs and families back home, which makes what they do a truly selfless service,” Prenzler said.

Prenzler also praised all those who assisted during the National Guard’s stay in the communities. Prior to the MP battalion, 10 soldiers with the 2nd Battalion, 123rd Field Artillery Regiment, helped to monitor the county’s 44 miles of levees. After they left, 60 more arrived, which included 40 in Hartford and 20 in Alton.

He thanked not only the village of Hartford, Wood River Drainage and Levee District, and Metro East Sanitary District, but also Riverbend Family Ministries in Wood River, which helped organize meals for the soldiers when they first arrived and continued to provide assistance.

“We know there were dozens of individuals and businesses who volunteered to provide meals and other amenities to the soldiers during their stay,” Prenzler said. “We can’t thank you enough. It was definitely a community partnership.”

Follow AdVantage on Facebook and Twitter