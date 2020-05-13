Madison County Board of Health votes to allow businesses to reopen

Madison County is back open for business.

The Board of Health voted, 26-2, to allow businesses and places of worship to reopen starting today (May 13) in four phases.

“This bipartisan resolution expresses the confidence the Board of Health has in businesses to open in a safe and reasonable manner,” County Board Chairman Kurt Prenzler said.

Prenzler said passing the resolution gives business owners and residents a choice — a choice in freedom.

“We want to balance the goals of public health, our economy and jobs and our constitutional rights,” he said. “We understand these are hard times, but we also understand there is a need to support the financial health of our communities, the business owners and their families.”

The resolution recommends guidelines for the responsible reopening of businesses, organizations and churches. The resolution makes no comment or opinion on insurability or licensure of any individual or business.

Guidelines

Resolution

Candidates issue statements in favor of resolution

Tom Haine, Republican candidate for Madison County state's attorney in November's election, issued the following statement:

"I support the bipartisan and common sense plan passed by the Board of Health yesterday for a safe reopening of Madison County," Haine said. "This plan was vetted by a bipartisan drafting committee and passed the Madison County Board of Health in an overwhelming bipartisan vote of 26-2. It reflects the urgency that we in Madison County feel to move forward and live our lives as free and responsible citizens in a free country.

"Though the governor's powers in the current pandemic are broad, our Constitution is not suspended. When the governor restricts religious gatherings and free travel and closes legitimate businesses, he raises fundamental constitutional concerns. The governor should be looking for the most narrowly tailored plan, respecting individual rights while still protecting public safety.

"Here, the locally accountable and elected Madison County Board of Health listened to experts, weighed local concerns, and passed a responsible reopening plan tailor-made for Madison County, not Chicago. It should be allowed to proceed."

"If the governor nonetheless tries to enforce (by threatened court action or removal of licenses) more restrictive rules in Madison County, he should be prepared to face a flood of lawsuits by frustrated business owners, churches, and individuals who believe their rights are being violated without sufficient reason. They will have compelling and legitimate arguments. After all, even several downstate Democratic legislators have called for the governor to modify his current plans because they do not fit the reality in southern Illinois."

"A few months ago, these legal questions were not a major concern. Now, they are central to our future. We will be grappling with them for months and possibly years to come. Thankfully, we have legal tools to protect our rights while also being safe and responsible. If I am elected state’s attorney, my office will always support the Constitution. In the months and years to come we will use every means at our disposal to help Madison County individuals, churches, and businesses to stand up for their rights against unconstitutional actions."

Amy Elik, Republican candidate for State Representative for the 111th District, issued a statement applauding the Madison County Board’s bipartisan leadership in voting to get Madison County back to work.

Elik said she is pleased county officials voiced their disappointment with the governor’s plan, which delays reopening with unreasonable timelines for downstate regions.

"Governor Pritzker's plan for reopening Illinois doesn’t work," Elik said. “With St. Louis city and county recently announcing they will open up on Monday, May 18, it makes this an even more urgent matter. Our stay-at-home order in Madison County will further damage local small businesses, as residents will flood across the river to do business. This is why we need a truly regionalized approach led by our local public health and elected officials, and not the so-called regional approach that the Pritzker administration haphazardly put together without consulting with any legislators or local officials. I trust the citizens of Madison County to continue the safety precautions in place so that everyone stays healthy and we do not take any steps back.”

Elik said the public health system should continue to focus on the most vulnerable populations most affected by this pandemic, the elderly and those with pre-existing conditions. The county’s phased plan is reasonable and acknowledges the importance of getting people back to work, as well as to church and recreational activities that support mental health.

