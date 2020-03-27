Madison County businesses ineligible for state program

Businesses in Madison County will not qualify for Illinois’ Downstate Small Business Stabilization Program.

After receiving numerous inquiries, Madison County Community Development wants small business owners to know why they will not qualify for the state’s small business program, offered through Community Development Block Grant and administered by the Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity.

Only municipalities that are not an urban county or entitlement city are eligible to apply for these funds. Every Madison County municipality has opted into participating in the county’s Community Development Block Grant program, or they are an entitlement community that receives funding directly from Housing and Urban Development, which is managed by Madison County.

Additional questions may be directed to lmmersinger@co.madison.il.us.

Resources for businesses and individuals

Illinois Small Business Emergency Loan Fund

Loans for Small Businesses

Unemployment Insurance

Information for Illinois Taxpayers

Free/Low-Cost Internet