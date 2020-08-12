Madison County challenges residents to reduce litter

This year’s 2014 Litter Free Alton Poster Contest themes are “Don’t Trash My Street” and “Reduce, Reuse, Recycle.”

Madison County Planning and Development is organizing a grassroots effort with volunteers to reduce litter.

Planning and Development Director Chris Doucleff said he has received numerous complaints about litter along the county’s roads and felt there should be a countywide effort to address the issue.

“We will be working as a collective across Madison County,” Doucleff said. “Keeping our county clean for both the residents and our visitors is important, and we wanted to do something to make sure that happens.”

Doucleff said communities across the country are taking part in #trashtag challenges, including Alton earlier this year. The Madison County Clean Community Challenge will focus on creating a social media campaign to reduce litter.

“The idea inspires people to get out of the house and lend a hand to keep streets, parks and other public spaces clean,” Doucleff said.

The department’s resource management program will build upon the framework of the challenge, boosting the effort to include communities across the county.

“The plan is to build a countywide team of action-oriented individuals who take pride in the health and well-being of their communities,” Doucleff said.

The county is asking residents to complete a short online survey to gauge public interest and identify litter-prone areas. Feedback will assist in developing strategies and objectives for litter prevention goals.

“Community involvement will be a vital component of this effort,” Andi Yancey, Planning and Development’s resource management coordinator, said. “We encourage everyone to take the survey and share it with friends, family, and any other individuals or organizations that may be interested.”

All Madison County residents who complete the survey at https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/combatlitter will be entered in a drawing to win a $50 Visa gift card. The survey is open through Aug. 31.

For more information, visit the Madison County Sustainability Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/Plan.Grow.Sustain.

