Madison County chosen to participate in domestic violence reduction project

Third Judicial Circuit Chief Judge David Hylla announced the Madison County Domestic Violence Accountability Court has been chosen by the Office of Violence Against Women to participate in a special project, the Intimate Partner Violence Intervention.

This project aims at reducing intimate partner domestic violence by focusing on the most violent offenders. Madison County is one of only three locations nationally that have been awarded this opportunity.

“This victim-centered strategy focuses on offender accountability through extensive monitoring by a team of law enforcement, victim advocates, and social service providers,” Hylla said. “The goal is to intervene early with effective deterrence while enhancing safety and support for victims. This framework is a continuation of the success of the DVAC court that we started in 2016.”

The Office of Violence Against Women, in partnership with the National Network for Safe Communities, will oversee the program. They will provide assistance and support to implement the program, including crime data analysis, technical assistance, training, assessments, and peer support.

“Madison County has been a leader in trying to hold domestic violence abusers accountable and to intervene in the cycle of violence while protecting victims,” Chief Criminal Judge Richard Tognarelli said.

Tognarelli oversees the Domestic Violence Accountability Court and is a co-chair of the Third Judicial Circuit Family Violence Prevention Council.

“This partnership will allow us to set additional goals to identify and intervene in abuse as early as possible,” he emphasized.

“Anything Alton can do to reduce the number of domestic violence incidents is one of our top priorities,” Alton Police Chief Jake Simmons said. “We hope to start a program during the project to conduct welfare checks and follow up with victims and suspects in these incidents.”

Abusers will be held accountable; they will be made to understand through community partners and agencies that there are strong community norms against intimate partner violence, and abusers will be addressed through parole violations or other legal means. Meanwhile, victims will be helped by advocates and providers to receive services and to be kept safe. The partnership working on this project will include members of the court, the probation department, the state’s attorney, local police and advocates.

