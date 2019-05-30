Madison County cites Mitchell property owners for code violations

Madison County is once again sweeping through a community in an effort to get residents to clean up property and improve the quality of life.

Deputy Administrator of Planning and Development Chris Doucleff, who oversees the county’s code enforcement, and Code Enforcement Officer Wayne Brendel recently inspected properties for code violations in the unincorporated area of Mitchell in Chouteau Township.

“We are showing residents we care what their community looks like,” Doucleff said.

The county issued 49 citations for everything from poorly maintained properties to rundown vehicles.

“We have areas in the county that are looked at in a certain way and mainly it’s due to how people maintain their property,” Doucleff said. “No one wants to live next door to a junky property.”

Doucleff said this was the third unincorporated neighborhood the county “swept” for ordinance violations during the past two years. Previously, the county inspected State Park and Cottage Hills.

Some of the violations in the Mitchell area included junk and debris on property, high grass and weeds, unlicensed and inoperable vehicles and general property maintenance.

Doucleff said Mitchell area property owners with violations will be cited and given time to bring their property into compliance.

“People are taking pride in their properties and their neighborhood,” he said.

Doucleff said the goal of the sweeps is to improve the quality of life for residents and the community.

Doucleff said resident complaints led them to prioritize what areas need to be “swept”. He said he hopes that through the county’s efforts, residents become more proactive in maintaining their property, rather than reactive.

Doucleff said this was the first sweep in the Mitchell area and they would be returning in the future to check on the progress of those who received citations.

One of the most important jobs for code enforcement is to protect public safety and quality of life in the community. The county has one code enforcement officer, Brendel, to inspect and evaluate properties in the unincorporated areas of Madison County.

Doucleff said residents could also call the county to file a complaint if they feel there are code violations. He said all complainants would remain anonymous.

“We will also continue to do code sweeps in random county neighborhoods,” Doucleff said. “This is an effort by the county to help address problems and prevent blighting.”

