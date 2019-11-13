Madison County collecting for Marine Toys for Tots and veterans organizations

Toys for Tots

Madison County is collaborating with local veteran service organizations and the U.S. Marine Corps Reserves to collect items for those in need this holiday season.

The Veterans’ Assistance Commission will collect items for the Marine Toys for Tots Program, as well as basic clothing items and necessities for hospitalized veterans at the VA medical centers in St. Louis.

“This is a joint effort between the VAC, the county and local veterans organizations,” VAC Superintendent Brad Lavite said. “These items will make a big impact on the recipients, whether it’s a toy for a child or a pair of socks for a veteran.”

From Nov. 18-Dec. 19, individuals are invited to donate new, unwrapped items at the Madison County Administration Building, 157 N. Main St. in Edwardsville, and the Wood River Facility, 101 E. Edwardsville Road in Wood River. Items needed for veterans include socks, underwear, t-shirts, gloves, caps, slippers, throws and basic hygiene.

“Please keep in mind that there is also a need for female-related items,” Lavite said.

The mission of the Marine Toys for Tots Foundation is to assist the U. S. Marine Corps in providing a tangible sign of hope to economically disadvantaged children at Christmas. Toys are for children up to age 14.

For information, visit toysfortots.org. Select “request a toy” and from the dropdown menu, select “family and individual request form.” Toys for Tots stops accepting application Dec. 15.

For more information about the veterans collection, contact the VAC at (618) 296-4554.

