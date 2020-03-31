Madison County Community Development updates public on COVID-19 resources

Madison County Community Development is keeping businesses and individuals who are struggling during the COVID-19 pandemic informed on available resources.

MCCD Administrator Trudy Bodenbach said the state and federal government have rolled out numerous programs to aid those affected by the virus. She said MCCD will continue to track new programs and strive to keep the community informed.

For more information, email jparnold@co.madison.il.us.

“We are also posting the most up-to-date information to the Madison County Economic Development Facebook (@MadCoEconDev) page,” Bodenbach said.

List of resources

Information for Consumers Struggling to Make Payments https://www.idfpr.com/News/2020/2020%2003%2030%20IDFPR%20financial%20guidance.pdf

Information for Individuals Searching for Work https://www.co.madison.il.us/departments/employment_and_training/job_listings.php

Information for Small Businesses https://www2.illinois.gov/dceo/SmallBizAssistance/Pages/Coronavirus-Disease-2019-%28COVID-19%29-Information-for-Small-Business.aspx

Illinois Small Business Emergency Loan Fund https://www2.illinois.gov/dceo/SmallBizAssistance/Pages/IllinoisSmallBusinessEmergencyLoanFund.aspx

Hospitality Emergency Grant Program https://us.accion.org/news/covid-19-hospitality-business-grant-program/

Loans for Small Businesses https://www.sba.gov/funding-programs/disaster-assistance

Unemployment Insurance https://www2.illinois.gov/ides/Pages/COVID-19-and-Unemployment-Benefits.aspx

Information for Illinois Taxpayers https://www2.illinois.gov/rev/Pages/Taxpayer-Resources-during-COVID-19-%28Coronavirus%29-Outbreak.aspx

Free/Low-Cost Internet https://www.digitalinclusion.org/free-low-cost-internet-plans/