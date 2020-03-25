Madison County continues to operate facilities with precautions in place

Officials are taking precautions to slow the spread of COVID-19, the disease caused by coronavirus, at Madison County facilities.

The health and safety of Madison County employees and the public are of the highest importance and the county has taken steps to reduce contact with the public in the Administration Building, courts and other facilities to maintain social distancing. Although the county is open business from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday, the public is asked to call prior to visiting as some offices are by appointment only or there is limited staff to assist the public.

The public can visit the county’s website at www.co.madison.il.us and follow the “Departments” tab to find more specific information on operations in each office. Follow Madison County Illinois Government’s Facebook page, @MadisonCountyIL for daily updates or visit County News on the website.

To stay up-to-date with other Madison County government offices, like these Facebook pages:

@MadisonCHD — Madison County Health Department

@MadCoEMA — Madison County Emergency Management

Madison County Mental Health Board

@MadCoEconDev — Madison County Economic Development

@MadisonCountyCircuitClerk — Madison County Circuit Clerk

Madison County Drug Court

@madisoncountyilsheriff — Madison County Sheriff’s Office

@Madcocoroner — Madison County Coroner

@MadisonCountySAO — Madison County State’s Attorney’s Office

@mcveterans — Veterans Assistance Commission of Madison County

@madisoncountytreasurer — Madison County Treasurer

@MCETD — Madison County Employment and Training

@madcocac — Madison County Child Advocacy Center

@MadCoPlan— Madison County Planning and Development

@MadisonCountyAnimalControl — Madison County Animal Control

@MadisonCountyROE41 — Madison County Regional Office of Education

Animal Care and Control (618) 692-1700

Animal Care and Control will be closed to the public. Please call to make an appointment and questions or concerns can be directed to Animal Control Manager — Katherine Conder by email at keconder@co.madison.il.us.

Assessor (618) 692-6270

Any assessment or exemption questions can be answered by phone or by emailing questions to pmbyers@co.madison.il.us or jrdauderman@co.madsion.il.us. All homestead exemption applications can be found on the department’s web page with a link to fillable forms.

Auditor (618) 296-4011

At this time, the Auditor’s Office is continuing essential operations, including processing vendor payments according to the weekly and monthly normal payment processing schedule. The service counter is open during normal business hours with limited staff.

Board of Review (618) 692-6210

The Board of Review is available for any questions by phone. For anyone needing to file an appeal, the forms and instructions are available online at www.ptab.illinois.gov/filing.html.

All the property record cards for the appeal may be acquired online at www.co.madison.il.us/departments/chief_county_assesment_office/.

Child Advocacy Center (618) 296-5390

The CAC is not open to the public, but remains open to multidisciplinary team members for services as needed for child abuse investigations during this time. CAC Staff are maintaining supportive contact for children and families on its caseloads.

Circuit Clerk (618) 692-6240

Per administrative order by the chief judge, visitors to the courthouse are limited to emergency hearings only. They conduct hearings at the Criminal Justice Center for persons who are currently in custody. All inquiries should be made by phone or through the office’s website.

Circuit Court (618) 296-4884

The Circuit Court is following the direction of the Illinois Supreme Court and will remain open to hear emergency cases as outlined in the administrative orders available on the courts website. All other matters are continued for 30 days with notice of new court dates being mailed to all parties.

County Board (618) 296-4341

Any general county inquiries can be sent to coboard@co.madison.il.us. As recommended and authorized by the Governor's Executive Order 2020-07, Madison County will postpone consideration of public business where possible.

County Clerk (618) 692-6290

The County Clerk’s Office is open. The office is continuing to provide services such as vital records, delinquent tax payments, voter registration, business licenses, tax extension process, and more. Anyone needing assistance can call the office or visit the County Clerk online for more information.

Community Development/Economic Development (618) 296-4379

The office is handling public inquiries by appointment only. The public is asked to contact the office by phone, leave a message and the call will be returned.

Coroner (618) 692-7478

The Coroner’s Office will remain open as it is a 24/7 operation. The public is asked to contact the office before visiting.

Detention Center (618) 692-1002

Not open to the public and no visitors.

Employment and Training (618) 296-4301

The Madison County Employment and Training Department is closed to the public. Staff are available by phone and email to answer questions. Packets with information about how to file for unemployment and a list of potential community resources are available outside the entrance of the department at 101 E. Edwardsville Road, Wood River.

Customers with general inquiries or who need further assistance with their job search should contact Employment and Training.

Health Department (618) 692-8954

The Health Department suspended all walk-in clinic services and the public should call before visiting the office.

Highway (618) 296-4540

The Highway Department is restricted and the public should call to report any road problems.

Historical Museum and Archival Library (618) 830-1862

The museum and archival library are closed to the public. Anyone needing to contact the library staff is welcome to call.

Mental Health (618) 296-4357

The office is not open to the public, please contact Director Deborah Humphrey if you need assistance: dlhumphrey@co.madison.il.us.

An individual needing mental health or crisis assistance can contact the 24-hour Crisis Hotlines for Northern Madison County at Centerstone of Illinois (618) 465-4388 and Southern Madison County at Chestnut Health Systems, (618) 877-0316. The public can also call Behavioral Health Services at (618) 578-0574.

Planning and Development (618) 296-4468

Planning and Development is open, however, the public should call before visiting the office. The public can also email questions to zoning@co.madison.il.us. The department is encouraging only emergency permits be submitted at this time, although it will accept all permits.

Services will be provided by appointment only at this time. Please contact the office to schedule an appointment.

Probation (618) 296-6255

The Probation Office and all court services are suspending all office contacts. Do not report to probation appointments until further notice unless instructed to do so by your assigned probation office. All individuals on probation are encouraged to call the office if they need assistance.

Public Defender (618) 296-5350

The office is closed to the public and the judicial docket is being followed as scheduled.

Recorder (618) 296-4475

The Recorder’s Office is continuing all recording operations but is requesting patrons utilize U.S. Postal Service, common carriers (FedEx, UPS) or electronic recording for document submissions. The office will continue to accommodate a modified title company protocol.

For protection of employees and patrons, the Recorder’s Office is not conducting face-to-face interactions with the general public during this time. The public is asked to conduct business via email, phone or mail.

Due to the expected high call volume, if a call is not answered, please leave a message and the office will respond. Direct email inquiries to recorder@co.madison.il.us and copy requests to recordercopies@co.madison.il.us.

The Recorder’s Office is encouraging patrons to conduct record searches off-site electronically through its various subscription services, including Laredo, Monarch and Tapestry. Additional information regarding these services is available on the recorder’s website.

Regional Superintendent (618) 296-4530

Sheriff’s Department

Patrol Operations — (618) 692-4433 24/7 operations

Sheriff’s Office Patrol Operations will continue normal operations and can be reached via 911 (emergency only) or non-emergency line (618) 692-4433.

Sheriff Jail Operations—(618) 692-1064 24/7 operations

Until further notice, only remote video visitation will be allowed. The front office lobby will be closed to the public. However, the front lobby kiosk will be made available to those wishing to deposit funds into an inmate’s trust account. Allowed inmate clothing items will also continue to be accepted.

Sheriff Investigations—(618) 692-0871 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Normal operations will continue. The front office lobby will be closed to the public. The public is encouraged to call to speak with an investigator.

Sheriff Administration—(618) 692-6087 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Normal operations will continue. The front office lobby will be closed to the public. The public is encouraged to call to speak with a member of the administration.

Sheriff Court Security — Sheriff’s deputies will continue to provide security at all buildings while county employees and judges are present.

State’s Attorney (618) 334-4003

The Madison County State’s Attorney’s Office has coordinated service with the Third Judicial Circuit Court Administrative Order 2020-M-10. The office is closed to the public, and all orders of protection are being done in the Law Library of the Courthouse.

Anyone in need of immediate assistance, please call (618) 334-4003 or (618) 401-8664.

For more information, individuals are encouraged to review the administrative order.

Special Service Area No. 1 (618) 931-3400

The SSA payment window is closed. Payments can be made in the building drop box, by mail or online. Business hours are 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. and the public is asked to call the officer if they have questions.

Treasurer (618) 692-6260

Please call before visiting the Treasurer’s Office as staff is limited and wait times may be long. The public is asked to visit the treasurer’s website before visiting the office.

For questions about property tax exemptions, please contact the Assessor's Office. Questions about redeeming sold real estate taxes, please contact the County Clerk's Office.

Veteran’s Assistance Commission (618) 296-4554

Please be advised, that at this time, the VAC will only allow one person in the office at a time and the walk-up counter is for drop-off and pick-up of important documents only. All other areas of the VAC, including computer lab and individual staff offices are off limits.

Appointments, outreach events and meetings are canceled until further notice. All appointments are being completed remotely via phone and other electronic means.

The VAC is developing a public referral tool to begin handling, tracking and completing follow-ups based on high-priority requests for critical VAC services such as Emergency Veterans Financial Assistance, VA Healthcare Medical Center Enrollments and Claims Processing (Compensation and Pension). This tool will be released as soon as complete and tested.

For the most up to date information on resources being offered through the office visit the VAC Facebook or email mcvac@co.madison.is.us.

Follow AdVantage on Facebook and Twitter