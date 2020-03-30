Madison County coordinates donations for personal protective equipment

Madison County is accepting donations of personal protective equipment to assist in the COVID-19 response.

Businesses, medical and nursing schools and residents can donate unused personal protective equipment from 9 a.m. to noon Tuesday, March 31, through Friday, April 2, at the Madison County Wood River Warehouse, 101 E. Edwardsville Road in Wood River.

Items needed include:

Masks: N-95 (equivalent or higher), surgical, or procedural

Gowns: Isolation and non-surgical (all sizes)

Gloves: Nitrile, sterile, and surgical (all sizes)

Eye protection: Goggles, safety glasses (fluid shield)

Face shields

Sanitary cloth germicidal disinfecting surface wipes

Hand sanitizer (any size)

Thermometers: Forehead or temporal only

Homemade masks will be accepted and distributed as agencies determine their ability to use them in accordance with official guidelines.

“Our first responders and medical professionals are a vital part of the fight against coronavirus,” County Board Chairman Kurt Prenzler said. “Keeping them safe is a top priority so they can continue to care for our residents.”

Emergency Management Agency Director Tony Falconio said donated items should be unopened and in the original manufacturer’s packaging. Open packages and donations of other materials will not be accepted at the county’s location.

The county will not accept money or food items.

For more information, email ema@co.madison.il.us

People interested in volunteering their time with the Madison County Medical Reserve Corps, which assists the Madison County Health Department, can contact Cathy Paone at cmpaone@co.madison.il.us.

