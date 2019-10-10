Madison County developing plan to reduce damage from severe weather

× Expand photo by Dan Cruz Flood of 2019

Madison County will hold its first Hazard Mitigation Planning Committee update meeting at 1 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 22, at Madison County Emergency Operations Center, 101 E. Edwardsville Road in Wood River.

The committee, comprising county and municipal representatives as well as technical partners and stakeholders, will meet over the next several months to update the county’s All Hazards Mitigation Plan to reduce damage caused by natural hazards such as floods, thunderstorms, ice storms, tornadoes, and excessive heat.

Residents are invited to attend the meeting and ask questions.

“The goal of this plan is to identify projects and activities that reduce the harm to people and property before severe weather strikes,” Madison County Emergency Management Agency Deputy Director Mary Kate Brown said.

The county must update its hazard mitigation plan every five years and the Illinois Emergency Management Agency provides grant funding for the process.

“This plan is different from the county’s emergency response plan because it focuses on ways to reduce and prevent damage before they occur,” Brown said.

Committee members will discuss the process in updating the plan, as well as the frequency and damages caused by severe storms and other natural disasters in Madison County, during the first meeting.

“The purpose of this meeting is to identify how often severe weather events occur within the county and what kinds of damages have resulted,” Brown said. “Based on this information, we will begin to develop and update each participant’s list of activities and projects.”

After a draft of the plan update is prepared, a public forum will take place to present the plan for review and comment. The plan will be revised based on comments from the public and state and federal government agencies.

Following any revisions, the plan will be presented for adoption at public meetings held by the county and in each of the participating municipalities.

