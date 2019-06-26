Madison County Emergency Management Agency reminds public to keep off levees

× Expand photo by Andrew Dobson Flood of 2019

Emergency officials want to remind the public to stay off the levees in Madison County as a safety precaution.

“We keep getting calls asking why people can’t walk atop the levees yet,” Madison County Emergency Management Agency Deputy Director Mary Kate Brown said. “The reason is the levees remain saturated and cleanup efforts are ongoing.”

Brown said the No. 1 reason for keeping people of the levees is the saturation length of the earthen barriers. Although the Flood Prevention District of Southwest Illinois, with help from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, made significant upgrades to the levees over the past decade and no problems have been detected, officials with the emergency management agency, Wood River Drainage and Levee District and Metro East Sanitary District want to take extra precautions.

During the past several days the Madison County Sheriff’s Department has removed individuals from atop the levees. The “no trespassing” rule will remain in effect for the 44 miles of levees in Madison County until further notice.

Follow AdVantage on Facebook and Twitter