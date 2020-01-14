Madison County Employment and Training Department nominated as 2020 Arcus Awards finalist

The St. Louis Regional Chamber of Commerce announced Tuesday that Madison County is a finalist in the Workforce and Talent Development category to honor organizations paving the way for sustainable changes in workforce and talent development. Winners in seven categories will be named during the seventh Arcus Awards Ceremony from 5-9 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 27, at the Hyatt Regency at the Arch in St. Louis.

The department received the nomination for its video “Building Blocks for Success: Your Choices. Your Career. Your Future,” which it produced in collaboration with the Chamber of Commerce of Southwestern Madison County. The video was created as a tool for first-time job seekers, as well as those currently in the workforce, to highlight the importance of soft skills, including punctuality, communication, adaptability and the willingness to learn.

“It is an honor to be a finalist,” Director of Madison County Employment and Training Tony Fuhrmann said.

He and the other creators of the video had goals of sharing it with the entire business community, as well as with high schools, students and parents. The video features 12 business leaders discussing what they believe are important soft skills individuals need to be successful.

“We are very proud of our many partnerships that made this project possible,” Executive Director of the Chamber of Commerce of Southwestern Madison County Rosemarie Brown said. “It has been made available to all workforce boards throughout the United States. In addition, the video was shared on the US Chamber of Commerce website and has been shared with businesses, local chambers, and educational institutions. The feedback has been universally positive.”

Finalists are nominated by the community and the winners will be chosen by a panel of volunteer judges made up of chamber members. Awards are given for the following categories: Ameren Corporate Citizenship, BMO Harris Bank Spirit of St. Louis Award, Achievement in Regional Economic Impact, Achievement in Workforce and Talent Development, Achievement in Inclusive Business Solutions, Achievement in Entrepreneurship, Achievement in Technology, Achievement in Infrastructure and Transportation, Achievement in Public Policy, Achievement in Cultural Engagement and a People’s Choice Award.

To vote for Employment and Training in the People’s Choice Award category, visit https://stlregionalchamberevents.com/arcus-peoples-choice-award/. Voting for the People’s Choice Award will open to the public from Feb. 12-26.

Visit https://www.co.madison.il.us/departments/employment_and_training/index.php to watch the video “Building Blocks for Success: Your Choices. Your Career. Your Future” or learn more about Employment and Training.

Follow AdVantage on Facebook and Twitter