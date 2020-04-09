Madison County Employment and Training offers resources to teens

Madison County Employment and Training is offering resources to keep high school students engaged in the job market.

“During the statewide shelter-in-place, many Illinois high school students are missing out on hands-on career exploration that could help prepare them for their futures,” Director of Employment and Training Tony Fuhrmann said.

Fuhrmann said students could be using the time to navigate the job market online. He said Illinoisworknet.com/youth lists resources for students and young job seekers.

“It’s a great starting point for their future,” he said.

Youth can take four assessments to learn about their interests, skills, what they value in a work environment and career clusters they find satisfying. There are also links and videos available to further explore career paths most related to the students’ assessment results.

Directions on how to use the assessments can be found at https://www.illinoisworknet.com/explore/Pages/SkillandInterestSurveys.aspx .

For students already interested in a specific industry or occupation, www.onetonline.org, provides information about the median wage, projected growth rates, educational background, and skills needed to be successful.

For those looking to move, there is also data provided on all 50 states.

“This is for teens who are thinking about earning their own money once the shelter-in-place is over,” Fuhrmann said. “In fact, even those who are not thinking about joining the workforce any time soon, it’s a way to prepare the future.”

Furhmann said more important than knowing what you want to do and what kind of education and hard skills are required is knowing the universal soft skills most employers agree make the best employee. Last year, 12 St. Louis area business leaders recently came together to create a video, available to watch at https://www.co.madison.il.us/departments/employment_and_training/index.php.

“Self-isolation doesn’t have to be boring and doesn’t have to feel like you’re losing time,” Fuhrmann said. “Spending just to 10-15 minutes a day online using the resources mentioned can give a student a head start in the right direction.”

