Madison County Green Schools Program finishes 29th year

(From left) Artwork from the first-place clean air bookmark competition includes Millie McGrievy, C.A. Henning Elementary School in Troy; Millie McGrievy, Destiny Spears, Roxana Junior High School; and Reagan Dortch, Highland Elementary School.

Madison County Green Schools Program is wrapping up its 29th year and recognizing students and schools for their achievements.

Green Schools Coordinator Bailey Lutz said the program provides support, incentives and educational resources for new and ongoing environmental practices. She said the program is to serve residents, students and schools in development of healthy, safe and resource-efficient learning institutions.

“This program encourages education while saving energy, resources and money,” Lutz said. “Forty-three schools participated in the Green Schools Program during this school year, impacting more than 16,000 students.”

She said although schools face many obstacles during the COVID-19 pandemic, coordinators at enrolled schools continue to participate in the program and encourage students to compete in county-sponsored events.

The Clean Air Bookmark Competition challenged kindergarten through 12th-grade students to demonstrate the importance of clean air and its impact on people, plants, and animals.

“There were more than 800 students across the county who designed bookmarks based on their grade’s theme and mailed them in for review by a panel of judges,” Lutz said.

The winners are:

Kindergarten through second grade:

First place — Millie McGrievy, C.A. Henning Elementary School in Troy

Second place — Addelynn Duncan, Highland Primary School

Third place — Lilyana Starks, Highland Primary School

Third through fifth grade:

First place — Reagan Dortch, Highland Elementary School

Second place — Sophia Muentnich, C.A. Henning Elementary School

Third place — Jacqueline Harrison, C.A. Henning Elementary School

Sixth through eighth grade:

First place — Destiny Spears, Roxana Junior High School

Second place — Ariel Raymer, Roxana Junior High School

Third place — Autumn Hart, Roxana Junior High School

9th through 12th grade:

First place —Jenna Scheller, Collinsville High School

The PhotoVoice Competition also challenged students to channel their creativity. Students were asked to document their community’s needs and resources through a photograph expressing their point of view on sustainability. The students’ photos were accompanied by a short description.

Winners:

9th through 12th Grade:

First place— Jenna Scheller, “Drost Park,” freshman at Collinsville High School

Second place— Lillie Cuddeback, “The Underappreciated but Gorgeous Views”, freshman at Collinsville High School

Third place — Liam Pascoe, “Please Recycle,” freshman at Collinsville High School

The Fantastic Plastic Collection challenged students and staff of Madison County schools to collect plastic bags and stretchy plastic to be recycled. Although these materials are not accepted in single-stream recycling, they can be recycled when taken to participating retail stores and processed in a different way. At final count, five schools collected more than 733 pounds of stretchy plastic and plastic bags in this year's collection.

“Madison County would like to give a special to coordinators at each of the schools for working so hard to promote this program at their school and diverting this waste from landfills,” Lutz said.

First place — Trinity Lutheran School in Edwardsville, Diane Lasseigne

Second place — Alhambra Primary School, Lindsey Kraus

Third place — Evangelical School in Godfrey, Ashley Smith

Fourth place — St. Jacob Elementary School, Theresa Sutton

Fifth place — Highland Elementary School, Susie Brauns

Sixth place — Central Intermediate School in Roxana, Terri Walker

In February, Green Seed Grants were awarded to 13 county schools for projects centered around schools becoming more resource-efficient by addressing either waste reduction or environmental education.

The schools that received grants and the projects:

Water bottle filling stations

Liberty Middle School in Edwardsville

Trinity Lutheran School in Edwardsville

Highland Primary School in Highland

Alton Middle School in Alton

Meadowbrook Intermediate School in Bethalto

Dorris Intermediate School in Collinsville

East Alton Wood River High School in Wood River

North Elementary School in Alton

Parkside Primary School in Bethalto

Outdoor classroom

East Elementary School in Alton

St. Jacob Elementary in St. Jacob

LeClaire Elementary in Edwardsville, with school garden

Tree-planting

Alhambra Primary School in Alhambra

Lutz said that schools will work on their grant projects at their own pace for the 2020-2021 school year and Madison County is asking that everything be completed by October 2020.

“We are excited to see the finished projects and how these grant funds helped schools achieve their green goals,” Lutz said.

She said because of the suspension of in-school learning for the remainder of the school year, the popular Trashformations Competition has been postponed until the fall. The Hands-On Sustainability Training for Teachers workshop, planned in partnership with the Goshen Market and originally scheduled for April, is also postponed until the fall.

Lutz said the Madison County Green Schools Program looks forward to the upcoming school year and continuing work with community partners to increase program participation.

For more information, contact Lutz at bnlutz@co.madison.il.us or (618) 296-4606.

