Madison County Green Schools Program finishes 29th year

(From left) Artwork from the first-place clean air bookmark competition includes Millie McGrievy, C.A. Henning Elementary School in Troy; Millie McGrievy, Destiny Spears, Roxana Junior High School; and Reagan Dortch, Highland Elementary School.
Madison County Green Schools Program is wrapping up its 29th year and recognizing students and schools for their achievements.
Green Schools Coordinator Bailey Lutz said the program provides support, incentives and educational resources for new and ongoing environmental practices. She said the program is to serve residents, students and schools in development of healthy, safe and resource-efficient learning institutions.
“This program encourages education while saving energy, resources and money,” Lutz said. “Forty-three schools participated in the Green Schools Program during this school year, impacting more than 16,000 students.”
She said although schools face many obstacles during the COVID-19 pandemic, coordinators at enrolled schools continue to participate in the program and encourage students to compete in county-sponsored events.
The Clean Air Bookmark Competition challenged kindergarten through 12th-grade students to demonstrate the importance of clean air and its impact on people, plants, and animals.
“There were more than 800 students across the county who designed bookmarks based on their grade’s theme and mailed them in for review by a panel of judges,” Lutz said.
The winners are:
Kindergarten through second grade:
First place — Millie McGrievy, C.A. Henning Elementary School in Troy
Second place — Addelynn Duncan, Highland Primary School
Third place — Lilyana Starks, Highland Primary School
Third through fifth grade:
First place — Reagan Dortch, Highland Elementary School
Second place — Sophia Muentnich, C.A. Henning Elementary School
Third place — Jacqueline Harrison, C.A. Henning Elementary School
Sixth through eighth grade:
First place — Destiny Spears, Roxana Junior High School
Second place — Ariel Raymer, Roxana Junior High School
Third place — Autumn Hart, Roxana Junior High School
9th through 12th grade:
First place —Jenna Scheller, Collinsville High School
The PhotoVoice Competition also challenged students to channel their creativity. Students were asked to document their community’s needs and resources through a photograph expressing their point of view on sustainability. The students’ photos were accompanied by a short description.
Winners:
9th through 12th Grade:
First place— Jenna Scheller, “Drost Park,” freshman at Collinsville High School
Second place— Lillie Cuddeback, “The Underappreciated but Gorgeous Views”, freshman at Collinsville High School
Third place — Liam Pascoe, “Please Recycle,” freshman at Collinsville High School
The Fantastic Plastic Collection challenged students and staff of Madison County schools to collect plastic bags and stretchy plastic to be recycled. Although these materials are not accepted in single-stream recycling, they can be recycled when taken to participating retail stores and processed in a different way. At final count, five schools collected more than 733 pounds of stretchy plastic and plastic bags in this year's collection.
“Madison County would like to give a special to coordinators at each of the schools for working so hard to promote this program at their school and diverting this waste from landfills,” Lutz said.
First place — Trinity Lutheran School in Edwardsville, Diane Lasseigne
Second place — Alhambra Primary School, Lindsey Kraus
Third place — Evangelical School in Godfrey, Ashley Smith
Fourth place — St. Jacob Elementary School, Theresa Sutton
Fifth place — Highland Elementary School, Susie Brauns
Sixth place — Central Intermediate School in Roxana, Terri Walker
In February, Green Seed Grants were awarded to 13 county schools for projects centered around schools becoming more resource-efficient by addressing either waste reduction or environmental education.
The schools that received grants and the projects:
Water bottle filling stations
Liberty Middle School in Edwardsville
Trinity Lutheran School in Edwardsville
Highland Primary School in Highland
Alton Middle School in Alton
Meadowbrook Intermediate School in Bethalto
Dorris Intermediate School in Collinsville
East Alton Wood River High School in Wood River
North Elementary School in Alton
Parkside Primary School in Bethalto
Outdoor classroom
East Elementary School in Alton
St. Jacob Elementary in St. Jacob
LeClaire Elementary in Edwardsville, with school garden
Tree-planting
Alhambra Primary School in Alhambra
Lutz said that schools will work on their grant projects at their own pace for the 2020-2021 school year and Madison County is asking that everything be completed by October 2020.
“We are excited to see the finished projects and how these grant funds helped schools achieve their green goals,” Lutz said.
She said because of the suspension of in-school learning for the remainder of the school year, the popular Trashformations Competition has been postponed until the fall. The Hands-On Sustainability Training for Teachers workshop, planned in partnership with the Goshen Market and originally scheduled for April, is also postponed until the fall.
Lutz said the Madison County Green Schools Program looks forward to the upcoming school year and continuing work with community partners to increase program participation.
For more information, contact Lutz at bnlutz@co.madison.il.us or (618) 296-4606.