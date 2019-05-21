Madison County holds second successful e-waste recycling event

Madison County helped to “e-rase” residents’ e-waste this past weekend.

Planning and Development collaborated with the city of Collinsville, Edwardsville recycling company CJD-Ecycling, and Dynamic Lifecycle Innovations, the state’s contracted recycling firm, to host an electronic waste recycling event on Saturday.

County Board Chairman Kurt Prenzler said it was another successful event for the county. The Collinsville event marked the second e-waste event this year.

The first event took place in March in Grantfork where 178 vehicles, representing 192 households, dropped off 32,788 pounds of electronics.

“This time there were 262 vehicles that dropped off items, representing 339 households,” Madison County sustainability coordinator Andrea Yancey said.

Yancey said four semi-trailers of items were collected, which included everything from computers, televisions to washing machines and dryers.

“If it had a cord, we took it,” she said.

The majority of funding for the event comes through a new state law — Consumer Electronics Recycling Act (CERA) — which is governed by the Illinois Environmental Protection Agency.

CERA, which took effect Jan. 1, changed the state’s electronic waste recycling program. To be eligible for the program and receive state funding, counties had to opt into the program last year. They also had to make plans to eventually set up a single countywide drop-off site or prove that at least four collection events would take place at additional sites.

Madison County plans to host two additional e-waste collection events later this year, as well as a Household Hazardous Waste event.

“We make sure to hold the events throughout the county so that residents have an opportunity to dispose of items closer to where they live,” Prenzler said.

