Madison County hosting Rightfully Hers exhibition

× Expand Wikimedia Commons photo Suffragists march on New York City's Fifth Avenue in October 1917, displaying placards containing the signatures of 1 million women demanding to vote.

Madison County is hosting a national exhibition commemorating the 100th anniversary of women’s right to vote.

Madison County Historical Museum Director Jon Parkin said the popup exhibit Rightfully Hers by the National Archives honors the ratification of the amendment giving women the right to vote went on display Tuesday in the Administration Building, 157 N. Main St. in Edwardsville. The display will run through Nov. 6.

Parkin said Rightfully Hers contains simple messages exploring the history of the ratification of the 19th Amendment, women’s voting rights before and after its passing, and its impact today.

“Despite decades of marches, petitions and public debate to enshrine a woman’s right to vote in the constitution, the 19th Amendment — while an enormous milestone — did not grant voting rights for all,” Parkin said.

He said the challenges of its passage reverberate to the ongoing fight for gender equity.

Rightfully Hers Co-Curator Jennifer N. Johnson said the ratification of the 19th Amendment was a landmark moment in American history that dramatically changed the electorate, and although it enshrined in the Constitution fuller citizenship for women, many remained unable to vote.

Additional women’s suffrage information on can be accessed at

https://museum.archives.gov/rightfully-hers.

Online exhibit Women’s Suffrage Movement in Madison County can be found at

https://madcohistory.org/online-exhibits/womens-suffrage-movement-in-madison-county/.

Rightfully Hers is organized by the National Archives and Records Administration. In celebration of the 100th anniversary of the 19th Amendment, the National Archives has launched a nationwide initiative and major exhibition that explores the generations-long fight for universal women’s suffrage.

The exhibition is presented in part by the Women’s Suffrage Centennial Commission and the National Archives Foundation through the generous support of Unilever, Pivotal Ventures, Carl M. Freeman Foundation in honor of Virginia Allen Freeman, AARP, and Denise Gwyn Ferguson.

