Madison County hosts successful Homeless Connect in Granite City

Madison County showed success during its 10th annual Project Homeless Connect.

The Madison County Partnership to End Homelessness held its annual event Jan. 30 at the City Temple Church in Granite City.

David Harrison, homeless services program coordinator for Madison County Community Development, said the event was deemed a success.

“We’ve already started planning for next year,” Harrison said.

Madison County Partnership to End Homelessness comprises more than 40 agencies and individuals that provide a wide range of services to the homeless and people experiencing a housing crisis. The event aims to connect families and individuals experiencing homeless with social service providers from throughout Madison County.

Harrison said this year 147 individuals were served — 92 men and 55 women. More than 100 volunteers and service providers were on site to assist participants.

“There is always an amazing outpouring of generosity from the local community,” he said. “Several restaurants donated and catered food so that everyone who participated received a wonderful hot lunch.”

Representatives were available to provide access to a wide range of services that include substance abuse and mental health counseling, legal services, veterans services, employment assistance and other social services. In addition, haircuts, eye exams and medical exams were provided on site the day of the event.

Harrison said feedback from the intake process this year showed participants were primarily seeking resources for food, housing/shelter, and employment. Twenty-seven of the participants reported sleeping outdoors the previous night, while others reported sleeping in a shelter, a hotel or motel, or at the home of family or friends.

Harrison said in 2018, 146 persons were counted as being homeless in Madison County; this number included both sheltered and unsheltered families and individuals. Of the total, 40 percent were women and children because of a shortage of shelter beds.

“We want to encourage those who are experiencing homelessness or a housing crisis, such as a potential eviction, to contact our homeless hotline at (618) 296-5300 to begin the process of being referred to shelter and finding other assistance,” Madison County Community Development Administrator Trudy Bodenbach said.