Madison County Jail passes state inspection

Madison County Sheriff's Office

Madison County Sheriff John D. Lakin on Wednesday announced the Madison County Jail received its annual Illinois Department of Corrections inspection Dec. 26.

IDOC Criminal Justice Specialist Dianne Fritschle conducted the inspection.

“Sheriff Lakin recognizes the importance of notifying the citizens of Madison County that the Madison County Jail is operating consistent with the laws of the state of Illinois,” a Sheriff’s Office press release states. “The Madison County Jail regularly passes its inspections by both the Illinois Department of Corrections and the Madison County grand jury.”

Lakin commended jail employees.

“The operation of a jail facility this size is never an easy task,” the release states. “Yet day in and day out, they show up and perform their duties with dedication and professionalism.”

The inspection report will be posted on the Madison County Sheriff’s Office website for public access.

