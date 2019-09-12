Madison County judge and National Guard soldier promoted to colonel

Madison County Circuit Judge, Edwardsville resident, and Illinois Army National Guard soldier Sarah D. Smith

Madison County Circuit Judge, Edwardsville resident, and Illinois Army National Guard soldier Sarah D. Smith was recently promoted to colonel.

Smith, who serves as state judge advocate of the Illinois Army National Guard, enlisted in the Army in January 1995 as a light vehicle mechanic. She commissioned as a judge advocate general officer after graduation from law school.

Smith expressed her appreciation for members of the Illinois Army National Guard, both present and past.

“I am incredibly thankful for the trust and confidence the senior leaders of the Illinois National Guard have placed in me with this promotion,” Smith remarked. “My military success is not my own. I have been trained and mentored by remarkable military leaders, and I have had the opportunity to be supported by tremendously talented noncommissioned officers. It is truly my honor to continue serving my state and my country with these incredible individuals.”

Smith is the highest-ranking judge advocate general in the Illinois Army National Guard. In addition to her military service, she serves as a circuit judge in the Third Judicial Circuit in Madison County.

“Judge Sarah Smith is one of our judges who serves in both the military and the judiciary,” Illinois Judges Association President Judge Margaret Mullen stated. “The Illinois Judges Association is so proud of her promotion to colonel. We thank her for her service.”

During her almost 25 years of service, Smith mobilized in support of Hurricane Katrina, deployed to Kosovo in 2007, and immediately thereafter spent 13 months in Afghanistan. While deployed, she served as a volunteer firefighter for Camp Phoenix and was selected to mentor and train the only female general in the Afghan National Army. For her service in Afghanistan, she was awarded the Bronze Star. In 2018, she competed and was selected for a seat at the U.S. Army War College; she is in her second year of studies and will graduate Class of 2020.

Smith lives in Edwardsville with her husband, Michael (also a three-time combat veteran) and her three young sons.

