Carol Johnson Schuette

Associate Judge Maureen Schuette of the Third Judicial Circuit, Madison County, was appointed as a member of the Illinois Supreme Court Judicial Performance Evaluation Committee for a term commencing Jan. 1 and expiring Dec. 31, 2022.

“I am honored to be appointed and look forward to serving as an active member of the committee,” Schuette stated.

Schuette is the presiding supervising judge of the Family Division in Madison County.

