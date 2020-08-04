Madison County judge appointed to state bar panels

Carol Johnson Schuette

Associate Judge Maureen Schuette of the Third Judicial Circuit, Madison County, has been appointed as a member of the Illinois State Bar Association Family Law Section Council and a member of the ISBA Bench and Bar Section Council.

The ISBA is a 28,000-member association with offices in Springfield and Chicago providing services to Illinois lawyers and the courts and education and services to the public. Sections provide continuing education and legislative services to lawyers who practice in a specific area of law. Each section is governed by a council appointed by the state bar president. Judges and non-lawyers also serve on some committees and section councils.

“I am honored to be appointed to these two committees that are so highly regarded,” Schuette said.

In late June, Schuette was a panel member on a presentation for the ISBA Family Law Section Council to discuss issues regarding the pandemic and the effects on the area of family law. This was the first Zoom presentation conducted by the ISBA Family Law Section Council.

Schuette was appointed to the Third Judicial Circuit as an associate judge in October 2015. She is the presiding supervising judge of the Family Division in Madison County. She also serves on the Illinois Supreme Court Judicial Performance Evaluation Committee.

