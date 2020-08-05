Madison County judge graduates from U.S. Army War College

Sarah Smith

Two years ago, Madison County Judge Sarah Smith was selected as one of three Illinois Army National Guard officers to attend the U.S. Army War College. After completing the resident and correspondence courses, Smith recently graduated as part of the U.S. Army War College Class of 2020.

Graduates do not just receive the honor of attending the Army’s top leadership schools, they also receive a master of strategic studies degree.

“The U.S. Army War College is a difficult program to get into,” said Smith, the state judge advocate for the Illinois Army National Guard. “I want to extend my deepest gratitude to the senior leaders of the Illinois Army National Guard who believed in me enough to select me for this exceptional learning experience.”

The U.S. Army War College educates and develops leaders for service at the strategic level and produces graduates who are skilled critical thinkers and complex problem solvers. The program focuses on key concepts in the study of war at the strategic level, including national security policy, strategic leadership, and national strategy with a focus on the relationships among military, economic, diplomatic and informational elements of power in both a domestic and international context.

Since it was founded in 1901, the Army War College has had notable graduates, including President Dwight D. Eisenhower, who graduated first in his class as a captain; Generals Omar Bradley, George Patton, Colin Powell, Norman Schwarzkopf, and Tommy Franks.

This year, the program graduated about 80 percent of the incoming class.

“It is a strenuous two-year program. Like most of the students, I was balancing a civilian career, family, my duties with the National Guard and the curriculum requirements,” Smith said. “I want to thank my family, particularly my husband and three boys, for taking this journey with me. There were some stressful times over the past two years, but they kept pushing me through.”

Smith was mobilized for the first time in 2005 in support of Hurricane Katrina. Her overseas experience includes service as the chief of operational and administrative law for the 35th Infantry Division in Kosovo and as deputy staff judge advocate for the 33rd Infantry Brigade Combat Team in Afghanistan in support of Operation Enduring Freedom. She was the first woman military judge in the entire Army National Guard.

“I have learned so much from all of my military experiences,” Smith said. “I am excited to use the strategic knowledge and critical thinking skills from this program and to see what doors open up for me in the future.”

Smith has earned multiple service awards, most notably the Bronze Star medal for her service in Afghanistan. She serves as the state judge advocate of the Illinois Army National Guard, where she is the highest-ranking JAG officer and advises general officers and other senior level commanders on all military matters. She is a circuit judge for the Third Judicial Circuit in Madison County.

Follow AdVantage on Facebook and Twitter