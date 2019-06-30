Madison County Law Library and Legal Self-Help Center expand hours

Mudge

The Madison County Law Library and Legal Self-Help Center have expanded their hours to make staff available over the lunch hour from noon to 1 p.m. The law library is in the basement of the Madison County Courthouse in Edwardsville and has been in its current location since 1994.

“The growing numbers of litigants and attorneys using the library warranted expanding the hours the court is available to help patrons,” newly elected Chief Judge William A. Mudge said. “Our hope is that by expanding access to the court, we have removed one of the barriers for those seeking justice.”

Through the library’s efforts, roughly 1,200 people a month are assisted in civil and family matters.

Staffed by a law librarian and two clerks, the library is able to provide assistance directing patrons to available forms, explaining general legal information, and referring patrons to applicable legal aid or social service organizations. In addition to assisting self-represented litigants, the library provides Westlaw access and other legal research materials to members of the bar association and public.

The Law Library and Legal Self-Help Center will now be open from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

