Madison County mapping out a way for residents to support local businesses

Madison County has mapped out a plan in support of local businesses whose operations have changed during this time.

“We keep getting asked, ‘Is this business or that business open?” County Board Chairman Kurt Prenzler said. “There are businesses that are open or hours are altered and we are providing the public a resource to ‘Map Out Madison County’.”

Prenzler said Map Out Madison County gives citizens a way to check out what businesses are open, closed or have altered hours. He said the public could go on Google, of course, but the county wanted to put the information in one location.

“This site only shows Madison County,” he said. “This is an online tool to assist residents in finding businesses across the county by type or location.”

He said the site is self-reporting. To be included on the GIS map, a business owner must take an online survey, which includes business type, location, name, address, status, phone number, website and any additional details (curbside or pick-up, parking, etc.).

Prenzler is encouraging all small businesses to take the survey at https://survey123.arcgis.com/share/fbfbbcc270ac48f18e5776660eacbb82?portalUrl=https://MadCoIL.maps.arcgis.com.

To view the map or what businesses have registered, visit https://madcoil.maps.arcgis.com/apps/opsdashboard/index.html#/ffcf036fba394193a3c406a428c7148d.

The site shows the number of businesses that are open, closed or have altered hours. For businesses that are closed, the information can be updated upon reopening or to make other changes.

“This is a map directory of local businesses, and we encourage everyone to take a look to find places to visit or shop and show their support,” Prenzler said.

Follow AdVantage on Facebook and Twitter