Madison County may waive late fees for food sanitation permits

Madison County officials have voted to waive penalties for food sanitation permits through the end of June.

The Health Department Committee voted Friday on a resolution to temporarily amend the food sanitation ordinance by waiving late fees for annual renewal of food permits with expiration days on the first day of March through July. The County Board will take up the measure June 17.

Fees will not be waived for permits expiring after July 1.

County Board member Ray Wesley, chair of the Health Department Committee, said the resolution would affect approximately 500 bars and restaurants and the projected late fees total approximately $41,850.

“We know business owners are overburdened at this time,” Wesley said. “The bar and restaurant industry took a huge hit during the pandemic and the county feels this will help provide some relief.”

Health Department Director Toni Corona said because of the governor’s order suspending on-premises consumption of food, about 500 establishments had their food sanitation permits expire. A county ordinance calls for a late payment penalty fee of $75 for each month lapsed, in addition to the permit fee.

Corona said the expected revenue for the renewed permits would be $194,375. Failure to pay the permit renewal fee by Aug. 31 will result in full application of penalties pursuant to the county food sanitation ordinance.

County Board Chairman Kurt Prenzler said with businesses fighting to stay afloat, it makes sense to provide this relief.

“We’re committed to helping the bar and restaurant owners get back on their feet,” Prenzler said.

Prenzler commended the health department for continuing to provide sanitation inspections to essential businesses open during the shutdown.

“The health department continues to do an outstanding job, especially with everything they’ve had to deal with these past couple of months,” he said.

