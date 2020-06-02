Madison County moves e-waste recycling collection event to new location

× Expand electronic waste

Madison County Planning and Development is moving its electronic waste collection event set for Saturday in Granite City to a new location site in Edwardsville.

The event will be at CJD E-Cycling at 5257 State Route 157 in Edwardsville to avoid interfering with a protest planned at Granite City Hall.

Appointment holders should plan to arrive at CJD at their scheduled appointment time with their confirmation email or photo ID. Those who are unable to attend at the new location and need to cancel their appointment can email sustainability@co.madison.il.us or call (618) 296-6647 for assistance.

To make an appointment for future Madison County Electronic Waste Collections, visit https://recycleresponsibly.as.me. Appointments are available for the following dates and locations:

Sept. 26, 630 Berkshire Blvd., East Alton

Oct. 10, 407 Edwardsville Road, Troy

Accepted items include anything with a cord, home electronics and televisions, computers and monitors, small appliances, air conditioners, washers, dryers, dishwashers, refrigerators, furnaces, lawn equipment. All items, including older-model CRT televisions, are free of charge for residents to recycle.

Items not accepted include business and contractor waste, paint, hazardous waste, batteries, oils, fire extinguishers, propane tanks, oxygen tanks, DVDs, VHS tapes, CDs, or cassette tapes, transformers or ballasts, and devices containing mercury, including smoke detectors.

These collections are part of Madison County Planning and Development’s regular programming to provide residents with comprehensive waste disposal and recycling service.