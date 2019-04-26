Madison County offers community cleanup in Meadowbrook

Residents will get the chance next week to clear out junk and debris and drop it off at no charge.

Madison County Planning and Development Department, along with Fort Russell Township, are facilitating a drive to support residents in creating a clean community by assisting homeowners with meeting county standards for property maintenance. The event will be from 7:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. May 4-5 at the Fort Russell Township Highway Department, 112 Clover St. in Moro.

Chris Doucleff, deputy administrator of Planning and Development, said a supplemental environmental project through the Illinois Environmental Protection Agency is helping fund the cleanup.

“It’s an opportunity for people to clean up, and they don’t have to try to take items to the landfill,” Doucleff said.

Doucleff said the event provides an easy means of disposing of large items and furniture they no longer need or otherwise might not be able to throw away.

Those dropping off waste must show proof of a Meadowbrook area residency with a driver’s license, state-issued identification, bill with current address or original event flier mailed to them. Assistance for disabled or senior citizen curbside pick-up must contact Fort Russell Highway Commissioner Todd Shaw by May 1 at (618) 377-8801.

Items prohibited from disposal include tires, appliances, electronics and well as household hazardous waste, such as oil, paint and chemicals.

County Board member Tom McRae said these type of events provide such a great opportunity for residents. When he became a County Board member six years ago he initiated the clean-up program for the Meadowbrook area.

“It’s been well received,” McRae said. “It’s a valuable service to the residents in Meadowbrook because they don’t have to go as far to dispose of items and it’s of no cost to them.”

He said the event would not be possible without the assistance of Shaw and Fort Russell Township.

“Without Todd Shaw and his crew we wouldn’t be able to do this,” he said. “This is a true collaboration between the county and township.”

The county is using the funding to provide trash receptacles and disposal fees for the event.

“The cleanups are especially important to those who have mobility issues, or others who may not have access to a vehicle equipped to haul items away,” McRae said.

The cleanup is one of many regular programs and events, including household hazardous waste and electronics collections, offered to residents by Madison County government.

Residents who wish to find out more about upcoming waste collection and recycling events are encouraged to visit madisoncountyplanning.com or contact the county’s recycling hotline at (618) 296-4468.

