Madison County offers help with holiday recycling

Now that Christmas is over, what do you do with your tree and holiday trash? Recycle it, of course!

In coordination with Madison County Planning and Development, townships and municipalities are providing 28 drop-off sites for residents to dispose of their Christmas trees.

The Christmas Tree Recycling Program has operated successfully for the past 21 years in Madison County. The trees are chipped into mulch and used in public gardens and parks across the community.

Rather than toss the tree in trash, take it to a recycling center. Trees will be accepted from Dec. 26 through Jan. 14. All lights and ornaments must be removed prior to drop-off. Pine wreaths, pine roping, or other landscape waste is prohibited.

Planning and Development created a downloadable holiday recycyling guide on its Recycling 101 page. The guide depicts which holiday items can and cannot be placed in single-stream recycling.

“By creating this guide, we hope to help residents recycle more during the holidays,” said Eve Drueke, resource education coordinator and creator of the guide.

During the holidays, the average American throws away percent more trash and the additional waste can add up in a big way, Drueke said. She said there is both a “nice” and “naughty” list for how to recycle items.

Items on the “nice list” include all wrapping paper (no metallic or glitter paper, though), catalogs, paper gift bags with the handles removed, cardboard boxes, lottery tickets, paper tubes, and holiday cards without electronics or foil. Items on the “naughty list” that should not be included in single-stream recycling include ribbon, bows, empty plastic ribbon spools, tissue paper, packing peanuts and Styrofoam.

Other common holiday items such as burnt-out Christmas light strands, plastic bags, bubble wrap, and plastic air pillows, are recyclable but not in your single stream bin. These items can be dropped off at recycling bins found at many local stores.

Madison County residents can drop off trees at the following recycling centers.

Locations accepting trees include:

Alhambra/Alhambra Township: Village Maintenance Shed, 421 Elm St, Alhambra, curbside can be requested by calling (618) 488-3505

Alton: Curbside only, call Public Works at (618) 463-3530, option 0, to be placed on the pickup list

Collinsville: Willoughby Farm, 631 Willoughby Lane & Woodland Park, 2 Pine Lake Road, by the Fletcher Field parking lot

Collinsville Township: Collinsville Township Road District, 1407 N Bluff Road, Collinsville, curbside pickup for unincorporated Collinsville Township ONLY

Village of East Alton: City Garage, 331 Playground Court and curbside pickup

Edwardsville: Hoppe Park, Winston Brown Recreation Complex, 1325 Schiller Ave., west end of parking lot

Edwardsville Township: Township Community Park, 6368 Center Grove Road, Edwardsville, near the trash bin in the lower parking lot. Trees accepted until Jan. 31

Fort Russell Township: Highway Garage, 112 Clover St., Moro

Foster Township: Township Garage, 4754 Fosterburg Road, Alton, behind garage

Glen Carbon: Bike trail parking lot, Danzer Drive, Glen Carbon

Godfrey: Street Department, 6212 Godfrey Road, Godfrey

Granite City: Granite City Park District, circle drive at end of 29th Street, Granite City, Accepting trees from Dec. 26 to Jan 11

Hamel/Hamel Township: Township Highway Department, 403 N. Old U.S. Route 66, Hamel

Hartford: Curbside pickup

Helvetia Township: Township Shed, 12466 Buckeye Road, Highland

Leef Township: Township Garage, 12905 Niggli Road, N. 160

Madison: Curbside pickup

Marine Township: Township Shed, 620 N. Vernon St., Marine

Village of Maryville: Curbside pickup

Moro Township: 117 Montgomery St., Moro

Olive, Livingston and Williamson townships: Olive Township Maintenance Facility, 8363 Frontage Road, New Douglas

Pin Oak Township: Pin Oak Township Highway Department, 3702 Tosovsky Lane, Edwardsville

Saline Township: Saline Township Shed, 3642 George St., Highland

St. Jacob Township: Township Highway Garage, 10048 Ellis Road, St. Jacob

Troy: Tri-Township Park, 410 Wickliffe St., Troy

Wood River: Compost site, 400 Smith Court, Wood River

Wood River Township: Wood River Township Building, 1010 Eighth St., Cottage Hills, and curbside

*This complete list can be downloaded at https://bit.ly/2GIklJ1.

“Recycling can get confusing at any time, and even more so during the holidays,” Resource Management Coordinator Kim Lehmann said.

Lehmann said this is part of a new public relations campaign to educate the public and is in coordination with OneSTL to recycle responsibly. More information is available online.

“By providing these resources, we hope to help to help residents recycle correctly,” she said.

