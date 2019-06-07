Madison County officials continue to monitor levees and flooding

× Expand photo by Frank Prager Flood of 2019

Emergency officials met Friday to continue discussing flooding and safety concerns along the Mississippi River in Madison County.

Emergency Management Agency Logistics Coordinator Tony Falconio said there weren’t many changes other than the forecast crest for Thursday changed to Saturday afternoon in Alton. He said the river was expect to crest at 39.2 feet at the Melvin Price Lock and Dam and in St. Louis, the crest was forecast at 45.8 feet.

The Nutwood Levee breach along the Illinois River in Hardin temporarily lowered the predicted crest. According to the National Weather Service, the river continued to rise following a delayed crest on the Missouri River caused from rivers flowing into it.

“Once it does crest, we should start seeing levels go down,” Falconio said. “Everyone on the Mississippi above us that has crested is seeing river levels falling.”

Falconio said the Illinois Law Enforcement Alarm System dispatched the county’s EMA Command Post to assist Jersey County Sheriff’s Department. He said if there would be a need for it in Madison County, it would be brought back.

The Illinois State Police Statewide Terrorism and Intelligence Center is monitoring social media for any rumors on flooding matters, he said.

“We put in a request because there is no possible way our office can monitor all the possible rumors on social media about flooding,” he said.

Earlier this week, a woman reported on Facebook there was a breach in the levee near Granite City and within three hours it was shared 900 times. EMA had to contact the woman so she would take down the post.

“We are not seeing any issues with levees in Madison County at this time,” Falconio said.

Although the rain forecast changed for the week, Wood River Drainage and Levee District Supervisor Vince Milazzo said they were planning to keep the floodgates closed in East Alton until at least Wednesday, June 12.