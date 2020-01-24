Madison County officials hail failure of Loop Trolley plan

Prenzler

Madison County officials say the failure to advance a plan on Friday by the Bi-State Development Board to take over the bankrupt Loop Trolley is a win for taxpayers and for transparency.

“This is a victory, not just for Madison County taxpayers, but that the vote was done in public,” Madison County Chairman Kurt Prenzler said.

Prenzler said since Madison County is a part of Bi-State, taxpayers did not need to be stuck holding the bag on the failed project.

“We have pushed for open meetings and public votes at Bi-State, and those efforts paid off,” Prenzler said. “There was a huge lack of transparency and Bi-State’s board didn’t seem to follow either the Illinois Open Meetings Act or the Missouri Sunshine Law in how they conducted public business.”

Prenzler said it was his appointments — Justin Zimmerman and Derrick Keith Cox — who brought changes to the board and made the Loop Trolley plans public.

“They have done a great job pushing Bi-State to be accountable to the taxpayer,” he said.

When Zimmerman, an attorney, took a seat on the board in 2017 he discovered although meetings were opened in public, they conducted too much of the business in closed sessions.

“They were going into executive session and voting,” Zimmerman said. “This isn’t something that is normally done on a public board. They weren’t even recording those meetings, which is something both OMA and Sunshine Laws require.”

Zimmerman said when Cox came onto the board a year later, they were able to bring changes. He said the board started conducting meetings, and votes, in the open.

“We also made sure that if we did go into executive session it was for a specific reason, such as discussing personnel or litigation,” he said.

Cox said he’s thrilled by the changes on the board, especially since it brought to light everything going on with the Loop Trolley and Bi-State’s plan to bail out the Loop Trolley Transportation Development District.

“When this plan originally got brought up at a board meeting, they wanted to go into closed session to discuss it,” Cox said. “I made a motion to stay in open session and Justin seconded it. Once that happened, it changed the way the board conducted its meetings.”

Cox said the board should be transparent in how it operates. He said that by holding open meetings, the public and media are able to see how Bi-State conducts its business.

“We have a fiduciary responsibility to how taxpayers’ money is spent,” Cox said.

Zimmerman agreed and said because the meetings were held in the open, the board made the right decision on the Loop Trolley.

There is some concern about how the board will hold meetings in the future when the makeup of the board changes. The board has 10 seats — 5 for Illinois and 5 for Missouri. The different states have oversight over how those seats are allocated.

The chair of the board in St. Clair and Madison counties appoints their representatives, and one seat alternated between the two counties until last year, when Illinois changed the law on appointments to the Bi-State Board. The governor signed the law taking away one seat from Madison County and giving it to St. Clair County, so that in the future St. Clair will hold four of the five seats.

Both Zimmerman and Cox said they hope this will be the end of Bi-State’s plan for taking over the Loop Trolley.

“We will need to keep watch on what happens,” Prenzler said. “We will need to make sure meetings remain transparent and votes are taken in public view.”

Follow AdVantage on Facebook and Twitter