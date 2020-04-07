Madison County officials report first coronavirus death

Madison County officials reported its first COVID-19 death on Tuesday — a woman in her 80s.

Madison County Coroner’s Office notified the Madison County Health Department of an 86-year-old woman who died at the hospital from coronavirus. To respect the privacy of the patient, no additional information will be released.

“On behalf of the Madison County officials, we extend our deepest sympathies to the woman’s loved ones during this time of loss,” County Board Chairman Kurt Prenzler said. “Our hearts go out to the family, friends and neighbors who are grieving.”

Madison County reported 66 confirmed cases on Tuesday, including this first death.

Prenzler emphasized the importance of staying home as the virus continues to spread. He said the public must continue to do its part to keep each other safe.

The public should only go out if it’s essential — to work, buy groceries or get prescriptions.

Madison County Health Department is continuing to follow the recommendations of the Illinois Department of Public Health and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to help slow the spread of the virus. The public should continue to practice social distancing and good health hygiene — washing hands, wearing a mask when going out, and sanitizing and disinfecting surfaces.

“We know this is a hardship for many, but this is about protecting the health and well-being of everyone,” Prenzler said.

For the latest information on COVID-19 or coronavirus resources, visit the Madison County Health Department online at www.madisonchd.org or on Facebook @MadisonCHD. Also visit www.co.madison.il.us for more news and a daily update or on Facebook @MadisonCountyIL.