Madison County officials want public to practice social distancing

While Madison County has no presumptive positive or confirmed cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) at this time, officials are working to assure the public they are doing everything possible to prevent its spread.

“The virus is in Illinois and the bi-state region and although it’s not yet in Madison County, we anticipate it will be at some point,” Health Department Director Toni Corona said.

Corona said out of an abundance of caution to prevent the spread of the virus people should avoid all non-essential gatherings. She said the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is recommending specific actions that will prevent the spread of coronavirus.

Gov. J.B. Pritzker issued guidance’s throughout the state this week, including mandating that all events of 1,000 or more people be canceled or postponed for 30 days. The state is also encouraging community events of 250 people or more to be canceled or postponed until May 1.

On Friday, the governor announced that all Illinois schools will be closed starting Tuesday.

“All of these things the state is doing is to promote social distancing,” Corona said. “This is a key recommendation to prevent community spread of the disease with the least disruption possible to people's daily lives. The risk to the general population in the United States still remains low; however, you can be a carrier and transmit it to those who are at risk. Remember them and protect them by your actions.”

County health officials will continue to monitor for the virus and respond during this pandemic.

“We want to emphasize to Madison County residents that the Health Department is coordinating with local health partners, including hospitals, urgent care centers, medical providers and medical first responders, as well as cities, agencies and community partners,” Corona said.

County Board Chairman Kurt Prenzler said Madison County Health Department is working around the clock to identify any threats to public safety.

“They are doing a fantastic job,” Prenzler said.

Prenzler said the public can take action to protect themselves.

“Social distancing is a key action right now,” he said. “Stay away from larger crowds or if you have the ability to work from home then do so.”

Social distancing is the public health practice of encouraging people to keep their physical distance from one another during disease outbreaks in order to slow the spread of infection.

Corona recommends following basic health hygiene — wash your hands, cover your cough and sneeze and stay home if you are sick.

Madison County is encouraging the public to visit Madison County Health Department’s website (https://www.co.madison.il.us/departments/health/index.php ) for direct links through Illinois Department of Public Health and the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. These two sites provide the most updated information.

If you have general questions about COVID-19, call the IDPH hotline at 1-800-889-3931 or email dph.sick@illinois.gov.