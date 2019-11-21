Madison County opts out of allowing cannabis sales

Officials voted Wednesday night to “opt out” of allowing retail marijuana sales in unincorporated Madison County.

County Board members approved measures, 21-3, to ban cannabis business establishments in unincorporated areas of the county.

“The vote to ban pot sales in unincorporated parts of the county also puts a ban on other pot-related operations,” County Board member Mick Madison, chair of the Planning and Development Committee, said.

The Planning and Development Committee held a public hearing Nov. 14 and voted to update the zoning regulations related to the sales, growing and cultivation of cannabis. The board voted on two resolutions: the first, to amend the zoning ordinance to allow cannabis business establishments in certain districts; and second, to prohibit cannabis business establishments as per the Illinois Cannabis Regulation and Illinois Tax Act.

In June, Illinois became the 11th state to legalize the sale of recreational marijuana. Under the state law, which goes into effect Jan. 1, adults 21 and older can buy up to one ounce of marijuana from approved dispensaries. While marijuana use will be legal for adults, state law also allows municipalities and counties to “opt out” and ban retail sales within their boundaries.

Planning and Development Administrator Chris Doucleff said the decision to opt out of allowing cannabis business establishments needed to take place or the county would not be able to regulate it.

“The county cannot pass an ordinance prohibiting citizens from possessing pot, but officials voted to opt out of allowing businesses from setting up shop,” Doucleff said.

Madison County State’s Attorney Tom Gibbons told the board if they failed to take action, then sales, growing and cultivation of cannabis would be allowed in unincorporated areas.

“If you want to prohibit it, you must vote ‘yes’,” Gibbons said.

According to the Illinois Department of Financial and Professional Regulation, there will be four adult use dispensing organization licenses awarded for dispensaries in the St. Louis region. There are 17 regions in the state and Chicago-Naperville, Elgin area will be awarded 47 licenses.

The St. Louis region is the next highest area to be awarded licenses with the four on or before May 1, 2020. Currently, Madison County has one medical marijuana dispensary operating in Collinsville.

Madison County Board member Phil Chapman read a statement at the meeting stating he opposed any resolution allowing cannabis business establishments in unincorporated areas.

“It would be a mistake,” Chapman said. “First, people in unincorporated areas of the county will have ample opportunity to purchase recreational marijuana from a number of municipal outlets. Secondly, the introduction of cannabis business establishments in Madison County will pose a number of problems, as outlined in Arizona’s centennial report.”

Chapman said also whatever taxes the county collects would be no panacea.

“In western states, for every dollar collected, $4.50 is spent on regulation, law enforcement and health concerns,” he said. “Criminal elements applaud the approval of recreational marijuana. In other states, the black market actually thrives because people want to avoid the tax.”

The law also allows municipalities and counties to tax retail sales. Under state law, Madison County is allowed to tax up to 3 percent on sales made in incorporated areas of the county.

“The county has no plans of adding a tax at this time,” Madison said.

