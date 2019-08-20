Madison County postpones flood recognition event

× Expand photo submitted by Eric Pomeroy Courtney Lane Court at 6:30 a.m.

Madison County is postponing until September an event to recognize the successful flood mitigation and response earlier this year.

“We’ve decided to move the event from Wednesday to next month,” County Board Chairman Kurt Prenzler said.

Prenzler said in light of what just happened in Granite City with flooding, a County Board member requested if the event could be delayed. The ceremony was organized to pay appreciation to volunteers, community members and government entities.

The event will now take place at 3 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 18, at the Madison County Administration Building.

“Madison County is proud of the hard work, dedication and the community spirit displayed during the challenges we faced earlier this year during the flood,” Prenzler said. “Right now the residents of Granite City are going through a hard time and the community is pulling together.”

County Board member Eric Foster said Granite City, Chouteau, Nameoki and Venice townships were hit hard by flash flooding following a storm Aug. 12. He said for five hours the storm stuck around, dropping more than 7.5 inches of rain and causing streets to flood, stranding motorists and forcing residents to evacuate their homes.

Foster said he appreciates the event’s postponement.

“It’s just too soon after what just happened,” he said.

Follow AdVantage on Facebook and Twitter