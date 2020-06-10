Madison County prepares for busy road reconstruction project in Godfrey

× Expand (From left) Madison County Board Chairman Kurt Prenzler and County Board members Tom McRae (chair of the Transportation Committee) of Bethalto and Ray Wesley of Godfrey listen as Highway Department Engineer Mark Gvillo explains the clearing of trees at Seiler and Wenzel roads in March in preparation for the Phase 2 of the Seiler Road reconstruction project in Godfrey. Crews completed the first phase of the road project earlier this year and the second phase is set to start following the County Board’s vote on June 17 on the $3.44 million contract.

Madison County officials approved awarding a $3.44 million contract for the second phase on the reconstruction of Seiler Road in Godfrey.

The Transportation Committee voted Wednesday to award the contract to the lowest bidder — Kamadulski Excavating and Grading Co. Inc. of Granite City — at $3,444,122. The work, which includes earthwork, storm drainage improvements, repavement and other projects, goes from approximately 460 feet west of Wenzel Road to Seminary Road.

The committee also voted on two resolutions for final payments for phase one ($119,832) and phase two tree clearing ($6,022).

Stutz Excavating Inc. completed the first phase of the 1.21-mile road construction project between Humbert and Wenzel roads earlier this year, bringing the total cost in at $2.21 million. Petroff Trucking Co. Inc. of Collinsville completed the tree clearing for $116,833 in March.

“These improvements are a long time coming,” County Board member Tom McRae of Bethalto, chair of the Transportation Committee, said.

McRae said he is pleased with the work on Seiler Road. He said the road is an important corridor in northern Madison County and the reconstruction, which included asphalt paving and storm drainage improvements, will make the road much safer.

Highway Engineer Mark Gvillo said utility companies are working in the area in preparation for the next phase. He said the county was also working in conjunction with Fosterburg Water District.

County Board member Ray Wesley of Godfrey said the reconstruction of Seiler Road is part of an ongoing effort to enhance public safety and take care of the normal “wear and tear” maintenance of roads.

“Our goal is to make our roadways safer for drivers,” Wesley said. “I believe we are achieving that and helping to prevent traffic accidents.”

