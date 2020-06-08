Madison County proposes tax cut

× Expand TPopova Getty Images/iStockphoto vote election

Officials will discuss a resolution on Wednesday to place a referendum on the ballot that would lower a portion of Madison County’s property tax levy.

The Finance Committee will discuss a resolution that calls for a decrease in the General Fund maximum tax rate from .20 to .18 percent per $100 assessed valuation. If passed, the County Board will vote on the measure June 17.

This marks the second time in four years taxpayers will be given the opportunity to vote on a reduction in taxes. In 2016, a referendum to cut property taxes was placed on the ballot after citizens collected more than 10,000 signatures.

“This is the county’s way to help taxpayers,” County Board Chairman Kurt Prenzler said. “This is a decision for the voters to make. We feel we are doing our part in county government with everything going on right now.”

It would save approximately $1 million per year.

Madison County is set to collect $450 million of property taxes this year; the portion for county government is $30.8 million. About two-thirds of property taxes goes to public schools and community colleges.

County Board member Tom McRae, a member of the Finance Committee, said Madison County taxpayers should have the option to vote on reducing their tax burden.

“This is a way to put money back into the taxpayer’s pocketbook; it’s also what we can and should be doing,” McRae said.

