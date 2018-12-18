Madison County receives $600,000 more for home energy assistance

× Expand LIHEAP income requirements

Madison County announced it received an additional $600,000 in the Low Income Energy Assistance Program funding to assist low-income residents with home energy costs.

The county obtained the additional funding through the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity. These funds are above what the energy assistance program received in its initial budget because of the department’s ability to utilize and process the additional funding.

“We are thrilled that DCEO chose our agency to receive this additional funding,” Community Development Administrator Trudy Bodenbach said. “DCEO recognized both the need here in Madison County, as well as our staff’s ability to utilize the funding in the most effective and efficient manner — to serve the greatest possible number of residents.”

The program is designed to assist low-income citizens by offsetting the rising cost of home energy. The program began Oct. 1 and continues through May 31.

People wishing to apply should contact the nearest outreach site for an appointment.

The sites are:

Madison County Energy (Edwardsville) — (618) 296-6485

Collinsville Township — (618) 344-1290

Edwardsville Township — (618) 656-0292

Fort Russell Township — (618) 377-5660

Granite City Housing Facility — (618) 876-4232

Highland Area Christian Ministry — (618) 654-9295

Jarvis Township Senior Center (Seniors Only) — (618) 667-2022

Madison County Urban League (Alton) — (618) 463-1906

Madison County Urban League (Madison) — (618) 877-8860

Olive Township — (618) 637-2630

Senior Services Plus — (618) 465-3298

Venice Township — (618) 452-1121

Persons applying for home energy assistance must provide proof of income from all household members for the 30-day period beginning with the application date, proof of most recent energy bills and proof of Social Security numbers for all household members. Applications for home energy assistance are processed on a first-come, first-served basis until funding is exhausted.

All households interested in applying are encouraged to call and make an appointment as early as possible. Benefit payments made to eligible households are approved on a one-time basis.

To obtain additional information regarding the LIHEAP program, residents should contact the Madison County Community Development Energy Assistance at (618) 296-6485.

Follow AdVantage on Facebook and Twitter