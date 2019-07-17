Madison County releases list of cooling centers

hot weather
Madison County Emergency Management Agency reminding residents to stay cool during heat wave
As it heats up outside, Madison County Emergency Management Agency wants to remind residents to stay cool and stay hydrated.
Deputy Director Mary Kate Brown said people die from extreme heat and with temperatures expected to be in the high 90s this week, and the heat index in the 100s, the public needs to take precaution.
“Heat-related deaths and illnesses are preventable,” Brown said. “People need to be aware of who is at the greatest risk and what can be done to prevent it.”
She said cooling centers are available for residents throughout the county.
“We encourage anyone without air conditioning to seek shelter in a cool place at a public building or to stay with family or neighbors,” she said.
Cooling centers offer air-conditioned relief during periods of extreme heat or when the National Weather Service issues an excessive heat advisory or warning.
EMA encourages residents to check on their senior relatives, friends and neighbors, and others whose health may be affected by extreme heat to make sure they are safe. Churches and other organized groups are also encouraged to check the well-being of their members.
“People should also stay hydrated by drinking plenty of water,” Brown said.
These are a list of cooling sites in Madison County:
Village of Glen Carbon
Glen Carbon Police Department – Community Room
149 N. Main, Glen Carbon
8 a.m.-9 p.m.
Glen Carbon Centennial Library
198 S. Main, Glen Carbon
9 a.m.-8 p.m. Monday to Thursday
9 a.m.-5 p.m. Friday to Saturday
City of Highland
Weinheimer Community Center
1100 Main St., Highland
Open daily 8 a.m.-4 p.m.
Village of East Alton
Keasler Recreation Complex
615 Third St., East Alton
Open daily 8 a.m.-5 p.m.
East Alton Ice Arena
631 Lewis & Clark Blvd., East Alton
10 a.m.-10 p.m.
Village of Bethalto
213 N. Prairie, Bethalto
9 a.m.-5 p.m.
*Open to village residents only
Madison County
Administration Building
157 N. Main St., Edwardsville
8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Monday to Friday
Village of Godfrey
Godfrey Village Hall
6810 Godfrey Road, Godfrey
8 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday to Friday