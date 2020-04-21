Madison County reports additional COVID-19 death

The Illinois Department of Public Health on Tuesday announced 1,551 new cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Illinois, including 119 additional deaths.

Madison County’s digital dashboard reported a total of 9 deaths, 216 confirmed cases, 64 hospitalized and 72 recovered. The dashboard is updated at about 3:30 p.m. daily.

Boone County: 1 male 20s, 1 female 60s, 1 female 70s

Carroll County: 1 female 80s

Cook County: 1 female 30s, 1 female 40s, 2 males 40s, 2 females 50s, 9 males 50s, 4 females 60s, 10 males 60s, 1 unknown 60s, 9 females 70s, 14 males 70s, 5 females 80s, 17 males 80s, 8 females 90s, 5 males 90s

DuPage County: 1 female 40s, 1 male 60s, 1 female 70s, 1 male 70s, 1 female 80s, 3 males 90s

Jackson County: 1 male 80s

Kankakee County: 1 female 90s

Lake County: 1 female 60s, 1 male 70s, 1 male 80s, 1 female 90s, 1 male 90s

McHenry County: 1 male 70s, 2 females 90s, 1 male 90s

Rock Island County: 1 female 70s

Will County: 1 female 50s, 1 male 80s, 1 female 90s

Winnebago County: 1 male 60s

Woodford County: 1 female 70s

Hardin County is now reporting a case. IDPH is reporting a total of 33,059 cases, including 1,468 deaths, in 96 counties in Illinois. The age of cases ranges from younger than 1 to older than 100 years.

For all personal protective equipment donations, email PPE.donations@illinois.gov. For health questions about COVID-19, call the hotline at 1-800-889-3931 or email dph.sick@illinois.gov.

All data are provisional and will change. In order to rapidly report COVID-19 information to the public, data are being reported in real time. Information is constantly being entered into an electronic system and the number of cases and deaths can change as additional information is gathered.

Follow AdVantage on Facebook and Twitter