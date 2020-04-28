Madison County reports another COVID-19 death

The Illinois Department of Public Health on Tuesday announced 2,219 new cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Illinois, including 144 additional deaths.

Madison County reported a total of 19 deaths, 323 cases, 74 hospitalized and 96 recovered.

Cook County: 1 female 20s, 1 male 20s, 2 males 30s, 3 males 40s, 2 females 50s, 6 males 50s, 10 females 60s, 17 males 60s, 11 females 70s, 17 males 70s, 17 females 80s, 15 males 80s, 5 females 90s, 6 males 90s

DuPage County: 1 male 60s, 1 female 70s, 1 male 70s, 1 female 80s, 1 male 80s, 1 female 90s

Jefferson County: 1 female 90s

Kane County: 1 female 80s, 1 female 90s

Kankakee County: 1 male 50s

Lake County: 1 male 40s, 2 females 70s, 2 males 70s, 1 male 80s

Madison County: 1 female 50s

McHenry County: 2 females 70s

Ogle County: 1 male 70s

Rock Island County: 1 female 90s

St. Clair County: 1 female 90s

Will County: 1 female teens, 1 male 50s, 1 female 60s, 2 males 70s, 2 males 80s, 1 female 90s

Winnebago County: 1 female 80s

IDPH is reporting a total of 48,102 cases, including 2,125 deaths, in 96 counties in Illinois. The age of cases ranges from younger than 1 to older than 100 years. Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have processed 14,561 specimens for a total of 242,189.

For all personal protective equipment donations, email PPE.donations@illinois.gov. For health questions about COVID-19, call the hotline at 1-800-889-3931 or email dph.sick@illinois.gov.

All data are provisional and will change. In order to rapidly report COVID-19 information to the public, data are being reported in real-time. Information is constantly being entered into an electronic system and the number of cases and deaths can change as additional information is gathered. Information for a death previously reported has changed, therefore, today’s numbers have been adjusted.

