Madison County reports second COVID-19-related death

The Illinois Department of Public Health on Wednesday announced 1,529 new cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Illinois, including 82 additional deaths.

A woman in her 60s is the second life lost from COVID-19 in Madison County.

Madison County Health Department announced Wednesday that the woman died at an area hospital.

The county’s first death was a woman in her 80s on Tuesday.

“Our thoughts and prayers go out to the family during this tragic loss,” County Board Chairman Kurt Prenzler said.

The county had 85 confirmed cases as of Wednesday, with 23 hospitalized and 26 recovered.

Boone County: 1 female 80s

Cook County: 1 male 30s, 4 males 40s, 2 females 50s, 8 males 50s, 2 females 60s, 7 males 60s, 12 females 70s, 7 males 70s, 4 females 80s, 10 males 80s, 2 females 90s, 2 males 90s

DuPage County: 1 male 60s, 1 female 70s, 1 female 80s, 1 male 80s,

Kane County: 1 male 60s

Lake County: 2 females 80s, 1 female 90s

Macon County: 1 male 80s

Madison County: 1 female 60s

McHenry County: 1 male 70s

St. Clair County: 1 male 70s

Tazewell County: 1 female 80s

Will County: 1 female 60s, 2 males 60s, 2 males 70s, 2 females 80s

Stark County is now reporting a case. Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 15,078 cases, including 462 deaths, in 78 counties in Illinois. The age of cases ranges from younger than one to older than 100 years.

For all personal protective equipment (PPE) donations, email PPE.donations@illinois.gov. For health questions about COVID-19, call the hotline at 1-800-889-3931 or email dph.sick@illinois.gov.

All data is provisional and will change.

